As People Continue To Call For Netflix To Cancel “Love Is Blind,” Here's Exactly When And How The Show Started Going Wrong

Take Season 2 contestant Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, for example, who sneakily attempted to get around the then-strict no-discussing-of-appearances rule by asking the women in the pods if he’d be able to carry them on his shoulders and whether or not they exercise. Or Season 3’s Bartise Bowden, who repeatedly gushed about how hot his fellow contestant Raven Ross was — even to his fiancée at the time, Nancy Rodriguez.

Then, in Season 5, Jared “JP” Pierce infamously took issue with his then-finacée, Taylor Rue, for wearing makeup the first time he saw her IRL. He suggested that she’d “presented fake stuff” to him by wearing a full face, and Taylor later admitted that she initially questioned her appearance over his controversial remarks.

