If you’ve watched all three seasons of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, you might have noticed a significant dip in the success rate of its relationships over the years.
The first season of the show, which features a bunch of singles aiming to find love sight unseen by communicating exclusively through “pods,” aired in February 2020 and was the most successful; two of the couples — Amber and Barnett, and fan favorites Lauren and Cameron — are still together to this day.
But Season 2, which aired in February this year, took a sad turn, with none of its couples lasting.
Perhaps one of the most memorable storylines of Season 2 centered around Iyanna and Jarrette, a couple who got married after forming a connection in the pods.
Some viewers were skeptical about their compatibility given that Jarrette was emotionally invested in Mallory — a different contestant who had turned him down — before he proposed to Iyanna, and that he struggled to move away from his lifestyle of clubbing in line with her wishes.
As many suspected, Iyanna and Jarrette ended up divorcing. They released a joint statement in August 2022 that read: “After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay.”
Iyanna sadly faced heaps of mockery from the public when the news was announced, many of whom said they couldn’t sympathize with her because she had “settled” for being Jarrette’s “second choice.”
Iyanna ended up revealing that she “went to sleep crying” after reading the tons of negative comments under her divorce announcement post and across social media.
And this week, Iyanna once again got super vulnerable — this time publicly — as she broke down on TikTok while discussing her and Jarrette’s split.
“Divorce really is like a grief,” she said through tears. “And as much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real, my hope made it real. My effort made it real, my tears made it real.”
“I’m crying for that girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage,” she went on. “I was so hopeful, and I had less baggage, and I was optimistic, and I was healed.”
“I’m crying for that marriage that I thought could work, I’m crying for that man I believed he was… That man he convinced me he was in the beginning,” she said of Jarrette.
Iyanna went on to note that she’s glad to be out of something that “drained the life” out of her, adding that her marriage left her questioning herself and her value. “If my own husband couldn’t see the value in me, then what the fuck, you know?” she said.
Sharing the heartbreaking clip to Twitter, fans expressed their empathy for Iyanna while praising her for her transparency.
“I appreciate her for being this transparent about her grief. Iyanna deserves the world, actually, she deserves the universe! I hope she finds healing and joy. This breaks my heart,” one person wrote.
“My heart is breaking for Iyanna bc of her TikTok. The way she’s speaking is as if Jarrette was very different on/off camera…Poor her #LoveIsBlind,” another said.
Before long, many fans suggested that Love Is Blind should come to an end altogether, with some even labeling it “televised trauma.”
“Nobody fight me but I think it’s time to call it quits on #LoveIsBlind. Iyanna is just one example of this show setting people up for emotional damage, under the guise of ‘entertainment’. Yes, a few couples made it out of the first season but since then? This is NOT healthy,” one person wrote.
“They need to cancel Love Is Blind honestly. The show was really made for Cam and Lauren to find each other. Everyone else is trying to get famous and a quick check. All the best to Iyanna though,” another said.
“That Iyanna video is heartbreaking. People are saying how Jarrette was a walking red flag she was tryna change; how she was his 2nd choice etc. Agree- but it’s still sad. She genuinely went all in, hopeful. #LoveIsBlind is really ‘televised trauma,’” a third user wrote.
“After watching Iyanna’s TikTok about how grieved she is over the divorce, I’m going to need #LoveIsBlind to be canceled — it’s seems like it’s more of a traumatic set up than a beneficial one.. besides Lauren & Cam,” another tweet read.
Fans went on to note that because the show relies on strangers being completely vulnerable with other strangers — some of whom “don’t give a damn about their well-being” — it’s bound to cause serious heartbreak.
“Outside of Lauren and Cameron, this show has been 100% worse for the participating parties in the social experiment than beneficial. Their feelings are manipulated. They're going out on the line for strangers who don't give a damn about them and their well-being. It's awful,” one tweet read.
“I truly hope they provide everyone therapy post show. The way this show is breaking people, ESPECIALLY WOMEN…… shameful,” another person said.
What’s more, the most recent third season of the show — which only saw two couples actually saying “I do” on their wedding days — was arguably the worst one yet in terms of heartbreak and emotional damage.
For example, Nancy was humiliated by Bartise on several occasions over the show’s run, ending with him turning her down at the altar — despite having told her about his excitement to get married just literal minutes beforehand.
And it goes without saying that this season saw more vicious spats than ever, with Cole’s eventual breakdown during the reunion upsetting viewers worldwide.
All in all, it looks as though the juicy drama that Love Is Blind is opting to increase each season is sadly coming at the expense of its contestants — and fans certainly don’t seem to be enjoying it.