Hailey Bieber Shut Down The “Beyond False” Accusations That Justin Bieber “Aggressively Yelled” At Her In A Viral TikTok

Hailey addressed the accusations on Instagram, saying that she had the "best time, surrounded by so much love" in Vegas with Justin.

By Leyla Mohammed

Picture of Leyla Mohammed Leyla Mohammed BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 15, 2021, at 11:31 a.m. ET

In case you missed it, a video went viral on TikTok over the weekend, showing Justin Bieber talking animatedly at his wife, Hailey, during an appearance in Las Vegas.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The video, which showed the couple walking through a hotel lobby after his performance at a nightclub while he shouted and threw his hands in the air, caused a stir among fans who assumed that Justin was "yelling" at his wife.

Justin Bieber Crew @JBCrewdotcom

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9)

@JBCrewdotcom / Via Twitter: @JBCrewdotcom

And many fans tweeted to voice support for Hailey after the video was deleted from TikTok, with some questioning why Justin was "aggressively shouting" at her in public.

Gotham / GC Images

However, some fans who claimed to have been at the scene came to the couple's defense.

Jackson Lee / GC Images

One apparent eyewitness insisted that Justin was simply "feeling the excitement" after his performance, and another told BuzzFeed News that the pair had been "holding hands" and were in "great moods" when the video was taken.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for Triller

Well, Hailey has now addressed the backlash, posting on Instagram to deny the accusations that Justin was shouting at her in the video.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Hopping onto her Instagram stories, Hailey posted a photo of her and Justin kissing alongside a caption calling the accusations "bullshit."

@haileybieber / Via Instagram: @haileybieber

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was,” she wrote. “Had the best time surrounded by so much love.”

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

“Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bullshit peeps,” she added.

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

Hailey’s statement came just hours after she hinted that she'd enjoyed her time in Vegas after reposting a video from Justin recapping the trip alongside the caption: "best weekend!!!"

@haileybieber / Via Instagram: @haileybieber

Fans immediately expressed relief after the 24-year-old model clarified the video, while many others encouraged people to "leave [their relationship] alone."

Bg002 / GC Images

“I’m glad [Hailey] said something about this weekend,” one Twitter user said. “The internet is always so quick to assume.”

sammy🍑 @Bieberlicorice

i’m glad hailey said something about this weekend. the internet is always so quick to assume lol

And, since Hailey addressed the incident, she and Justin have gone on to post a series of photos of each other looking happy and relaxed during their Vegas trip.

