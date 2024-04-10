Gwen Stefani Opened Up About Previously Feeling “Paranoid” And Insecure In Her Relationship With Blake Shelton
The couple, who met in 2014 when they were both coaches on The Voice, tied the knot in 2021 after over six years together.
But while things have always seemed great between the pair, they've sadly found themselves at the center of divorce speculation time and again.
This week, Gwen addressed the latest bout of rumors that her and Blake's relationship is rocky, telling Nylon magazine that this absolutely isn't the case.
"When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."
Gwen went on to recall going through a "phase" of feeling "paranoid" and insecure in her relationship with Blake.
"I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" she said.
"In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."
"The truth is I am in love with my best friend," she added, “And all this shit I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is — I'm overthinking."