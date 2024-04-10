Gwen Stefani Opened Up About Previously Feeling “Paranoid” And Insecure In Her Relationship With Blake Shelton

"In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

You know Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton posing together, Stefani in a fringed, sparkly dress, Shelton in a suit without a tie
Nbc / Trae Patton / NBC via Getty Images

The couple, who met in 2014 when they were both coaches on The Voice, tied the knot in 2021 after over six years together.

Closeup of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Lester Cohen / WireImage

But while things have always seemed great between the pair, they've sadly found themselves at the center of divorce speculation time and again.

Gwen Stefani in a red dress with floral accents, alongside Blake Shelton in a black shirt and blazer
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

This week, Gwen addressed the latest bout of rumors that her and Blake's relationship is rocky, telling Nylon magazine that this absolutely isn't the case.

Closeup of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Michael Tran / FilmMagic

"When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton onstage
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Gwen went on to recall going through a "phase" of feeling "paranoid" and insecure in her relationship with Blake.

Gwen Stefani wearing a suit with a white shirt, black tie, and top bun hairstyle
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for CMT

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" she said.

Gwen Stefani performing on stage in a denim outfit with fishnet stockings
Danielle Del Valle / Getty Images

"In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."

Gwen Stefani singing onstage
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"The truth is I am in love with my best friend," she added, “And all this shit I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is — I'm overthinking."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sitting together at a table with glasses in front. Gwen wears a white top and pearls, Blake in a suit
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for TNT

You can read Gwen's full interview with Nylon magazine here.

