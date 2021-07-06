 Skip To Content
Gwen Stefani Shared The First Photos From Her Wedding To Blake Shelton

"You need a party dress when u get to marry Blake Shelton."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 6, 2021, at 6:46 a.m. ET

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially married!

The couple tied the knot this past weekend after an eight-month-long engagement.

According to Page Six, the Voice judges got married on Saturday at an intimate ceremony held in a purpose-built chapel on the grounds of Blake's ranch in Oklahoma.

Further reports revealed the wedding was officiated by the couple's fellow Voice star Carson Daly.

And on Monday, Gwen shared the first photos from the ceremony on Instagram, calling it a "dream."

"July 3rd 2021," she wrote in the caption. "Dreams do come true!!!"

Celebs including Olivia Rodrigo, Paris Hilton, and Jimmy Fallon offered congratulations the couple in the comments.

Captioning another photo showing off a second dress — which was designed by Vera Wang — Gwen wrote: "You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton."

And the "Hollaback Girl" singer also posted a sweet picture of the couple's first dance on her Instagram story.

The designer shared a few more photos of the dresses on her own Instagram, revealing some sweet details that pay tribute to Gwen's loved ones.

While Gwen's veil incorporated the couple's names — as well as the names of her children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — in embroidery, the shorter reception dress included "a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple... joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen's children."

Gwen and Blake first started dating back in 2015 after meeting as competing judges on set of The Voice.

The pair were both recently single at the time — Blake announced his divorce from Miranda Lambert in July 2015, and Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale just a few weeks later.

Speaking to CMT in 2016, Blake said Gwen had "saved his life" when he was going through the split.

"It's not something anybody could've seen coming, besides God I guess, because it doesn't look like it would make sense," he said of their relationship at the time. "All I can tell you is that it does. It just makes the most perfect sense for us and where we're at in our lives."

