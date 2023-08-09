Grimes Said That Elon Musk Is “Unhappy With Woke People” As She Broke Down The Conversation They Had After He Shared Those Controversial Tweets About Transgender Identity

“It came down to pretty much every way that you transition can cause fertility issues. I was like, ‘OK, you don’t hate trans people, you hate woke culture.’”
Pronouns suck— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020
Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023
The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform.
Ah yes, that's definitely the only reason. That's why his daughter refuses to talk to him, and doesn't even consider him a father. It's just cause infertility, and not the fact he is a raging bigot.👍— aleksandr 🥘🐢 (@SmokingFakeWeed) August 9, 2023
