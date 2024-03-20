Dan Schneider Said He’s “Embarrassed” About His “Past Behaviors” As He Finally Addressed His Controversies Amid The Release Of The New Docuseries About Nickelodeon

For some quick context, Nickelodeon parted ways with Dan in 2018 after an investigation revealed that he’d been verbally abusive toward staff members on the sets of his shows. In 2021, Dan denied any wrongdoing and defended his “high standards,” claiming that he had never been inappropriate with his staff.

Dan had also been accused of sexual misconduct in the 2018 investigation, though no evidence of this was found at the time. By 2022, Business Insider ran a separate investigation into Dan following claims made by former child stars like Jennette McCurdy, Alexa Nikolas, and Daniella Monet about their alleged experiences on the sets of his shows.