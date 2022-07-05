Jamie added, “The thing is, every move I have made in my career, post those films, I have only been able to do because of those films. Because all of the stuff, like Belfast, Beyond Private, or any, like, well-received, more independent stuff I've done the last five or six years, they're only budgeting, they're only paying for those films to be made off my name because I'm in a franchise that made $1.4 billion. That's how that works. It's all part of it, it's given me so much, so of course I don't regret it.”