Crystal Hefner Claimed She “Never Had A Say” On What Size Breast Implants She Got And Recalled A Surgeon “Scraping” The Shells Off Her Ribs When She Got Them Removed

Back in 2016, Crystal Hefner revealed she’d undergone surgery to get her breast implants removed because they'd — in her words — “slowly poisoned” her.
Opening up about her horrific experience in a lengthy Facebook post, Crystal, who was married to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner for five years, revealed she initially thought she had Lyme disease, or an illness due to exposure to toxic mold. However, after hearing about Breast Implant Illness, she soon realized that this was what she was dealing with.
Breast Implant Illness is recognized by the FDA as “fatigue, memory loss, rash, ‘brain fog,’ and joint pain” that is “associated with breast implants.”
Listing her symptoms, Crystal revealed she dealt with: “Intolerance to foods and beverages, unexplained back pain, constant neck and shoulder pain, cognitive dysfunction (brain fog, memory loss), stunted hair growth, incapacitating fatigue, burning bladder pain, low immunity, recurring infections and problems with my thyroid and adrenals.”
Crystal wrote, “Over time, implants (both silicone and saline) break down and wreak havoc on your body. The shell on silicone and saline implants is comprised of silicone and over 40 other toxic chemicals: tin, zinc, cadmium, mercury, arsenic, formaldehyde and talc to name a few. Your immune system is constantly fighting them, leaving you vulnerable to other illnesses.”
“The estimated time frame for these bags to start falling apart is 8-10 years, although some people experience problems soon after implanting and some much later,” she went on.
Fast-forward to today, and Crystal has opened up about her illness in more detail.
Sitting down on Lauryn Bosstick and Michael Bosstick’s The Skinny Confidential podcast this week, Crystal, now 37, said of her symptoms, “I just got worse and worse and worse... Brain fog. I knew I had the words, but I just couldn't. I couldn't, like, grab them from my brain. My whole body was, like, burning and on fire.”
“I was tired. I was just canceling stuff left and right. I'm like, Why am I so lazy? Fibromyalgia... I would get, uh, different types of rashes and weird things happening to me,” she continued.