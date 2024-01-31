Crystal Hefner Claimed She “Never Had A Say” On What Size Breast Implants She Got And Recalled A Surgeon “Scraping” The Shells Off Her Ribs When She Got Them Removed

“I never had a say. The doctor just put them in,” said Crystal, who noted that her “lungs felt twice the size” as soon as she got her breast implants removed.

Back in 2016, Crystal Hefner revealed she’d undergone surgery to get her breast implants removed because they'd — in her words — “slowly poisoned” her.

Opening up about her horrific experience in a lengthy Facebook post, Crystal, who was married to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner for five years, revealed she initially thought she had Lyme disease, or an illness due to exposure to toxic mold. However, after hearing about Breast Implant Illness, she soon realized that this was what she was dealing with.

Breast Implant Illness is recognized by the FDA as “fatigue, memory loss, rash, ‘brain fog,’ and joint pain” that is “associated with breast implants.”

Listing her symptoms, Crystal revealed she dealt with: “Intolerance to foods and beverages, unexplained back pain, constant neck and shoulder pain, cognitive dysfunction (brain fog, memory loss), stunted hair growth, incapacitating fatigue, burning bladder pain, low immunity, recurring infections and problems with my thyroid and adrenals.”

Crystal wrote, “Over time, implants (both silicone and saline) break down and wreak havoc on your body. The shell on silicone and saline implants is comprised of silicone and over 40 other toxic chemicals: tin, zinc, cadmium, mercury, arsenic, formaldehyde and talc to name a few. Your immune system is constantly fighting them, leaving you vulnerable to other illnesses.”

“The estimated time frame for these bags to start falling apart is 8-10 years, although some people experience problems soon after implanting and some much later,” she went on.

Fast-forward to today, and Crystal has opened up about her illness in more detail.

Sitting down on Lauryn Bosstick and Michael Bosstick’s The Skinny Confidential podcast this week, Crystal, now 37, said of her symptoms, “I just got worse and worse and worse... Brain fog. I knew I had the words, but I just couldn't. I couldn't, like, grab them from my brain. My whole body was, like, burning and on fire.”

“I was tired. I was just canceling stuff left and right. I'm like, Why am I so lazy? Fibromyalgia... I would get, uh, different types of rashes and weird things happening to me,” she continued.

Going on to recall the process of getting her implants removed, Crystal said that her surgeon, Dr. Lu-Jean Feng, had to scrape parts of the implant shells off of her ribs.

“She's in there scraping the shell off of my ribs. Implants are gross,” Crystal said. “There’s so many chemicals in them that are not natural at all. Like if it doesn't come from the earth... Why are we putting it in our body?”

Crystal later noted that she felt instant relief after getting her implants removed.

“When I came out of surgery, my lungs felt twice the size. Like, whoa, I can breathe. My pain in my neck instantly went away. I'm like, this is the first time I've had surgery where, you know, you wake up better... I was happy,” she said.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Crystal claimed she “never had a say” on the exact sizing of her breast implants.

When host Lauryn asked what size implants Crystal had gotten, the ex-Playmate replied, size “400 or 425” ccs. Lauryn then said, “So you had big boobs?” Crystal replied, “Yeah, I never had a say. The doctor just put them in.”

Crystal was then cut off by Michael, who asked, “What do you mean you never had a say? Like, did you get these before you went to the doctor?”

She replied, “Yeah, I did.” Michael asked, “But he just made the judgment call on, like, what size?”

Crystal said, “Yeah. It was big, but I remember looking at the photos in the back in the day. I’m like, I look like a sex doll... Like, it's embarrassing.”

You can listen to Crystal’s full appearance on The Skinny Confidential podcast here.

