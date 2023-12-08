Charlie Sheen Reflected On His Past Alcohol And Drug Addiction And Recalled The Exact Moment He Decided To Get Sober

Charlie’s recent return to Hollywood comes over a decade after he was infamously fired from Two and a Half Men when he publicly insulted the show’s creator during a live radio interview.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

This article discusses alcohol and drug addiction.

Charlie Sheen has opened up about his past experience with alcohol and drug addiction, revealing he’s nearly six years sober.

closeup of him smiling, wearing a giraffe t-shirt and sunglasses
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Last year, Charlie made his return to acting after his addiction led to him taking a yearslong break from Hollywood. He appeared in the drama-comedy series Ramble On alongside Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillion.

closeup of him speaking into a mic
Jason Davis / Getty Images

For those who don’t know, Charlie was infamously fired from the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men — in which he played the leading character for the first eight seasons — back in March 2011, after he began displaying erratic behavior.

closeup of his character lounging on a couch
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

At the time, Charlie had been dealing with drug and alcohol addiction for years. He’d previously entered rehab after experiencing a near-fatal overdose in 1998, and he’d faced allegations of physical and verbal abuse from multiple women, including his now-ex-wife Denise Richards, who claimed he threatened to kill her and their daughters, Sami and Lola.

closeup of the 2 on the red carpet
Gregg Deguire / WireImage

Charlie was fired from Two and a Half Men after making a series of insulting remarks about its creator, Chuck Lorre, whom he called a “clown” and a “turd” during a live radio interview.

closeup of chuck
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The actor also denied that he had any addiction to drugs or alcohol, and separately criticized Alcoholics Anonymous during an interview with USA Today, saying that it was for “people that aren't special.”

him on stage with a mic
Don Arnold / WireImage

Charlie’s firing from Two and a Half Men led to him taking a yearslong hiatus from Hollywood, where he eventually privately decided to get sober.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Annabel's

And now that the actor is returning to screens, starring in none other than Chuck Lorre’s new Max series, Bookie, Charlie is opening up about his decision to get sober.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Sitting down with People this week, Charlie — who is also dad to sons Max and Bob with his ex-wife Brooke Mueller, and has a daughter named Cassandra with his ex-girlfriend Paula Profit — revealed that his lifestyle now is all about “single dad stuff.”

him speaking into a mic on stage
Don Arnold / WireImage

“Next month I'll be six years sober,” he shared. “I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys, Max and Bob.” Charlie’s other kids are all aged 18 and over.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Project Angel Food

Charlie went on, "Now I wake up early, around 4:30 or 5 a.m., get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails. Then I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine — if you can call it a routine.”

Reflecting on his past misuse of alcohol, Charlie recalled drinking scotch in his morning coffee when he was experiencing addiction. “I loved drinking in the morning,” he recalled. “Loved some scotch in the coffee.”

closeup of him during an interview
Lorenzo Bevilaqua / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

However, Charlie went on to reveal that his past habit of drinking in the mornings actually ended up prompting him to quit drinking altogether after a heartbreaking encounter with his young daughter.

him speaking at a podium
David M. Benett / Getty Images

“One morning, I’d forgotten my daughter had an appointment I’d promised to drive her to, and I’d already had a couple of pops that day,” he said.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

“So I had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, ‘Why isn't Dad driving?’” he went on.

Charley Gallay / WireImage

“So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped,” he added, noting that he’d already stopped doing drugs at this point, too.

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Elsewhere during his chat with People, Charlie reflected on the way his work reputation shifted as a result of his turbulent behavior.

closeup of him in a suit
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

“For the longest time, I had the best work reputation. I was the first to arrive, last to leave, when in doubt, I would over prepare. I would just check every box. And then that went away,” he said.

Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage

Noting that he's "really excited" about "being that guy again," Charlie added that he's super "proud" of himself for getting sober and turning his life around.

closeup of him walking in a suit
Steve Granitz / WireImage

“I’m proud of the choices that I've made and the changes I’ve made to live a life today that will never look like that mess,” he said as he looked back on his past. “That was some alien version of myself.”

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer