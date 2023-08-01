“not a tv character. a real person. remember that.”
You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UtiFAkjgQx— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 31, 2023
Today is a sad day yall ima sign off for a bit ✌🏾💕 love u— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 31, 2023
wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023
please remember how loved you are.— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2023
this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.
there are reasons to stick around.
and this world needs you.
oh, angus. we celebrate you.
rest easy love.— RMJ (@reneerapp) July 31, 2023
you’re never alone.
Not the news I wanted to hear this morning g— Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) July 31, 2023
Rest in Power Angus Cloud pic.twitter.com/LLMAA6P4vT
Angus was just a regular dude from Oakland he really didn’t give a fuck about being famous at all he just wanted to do him and do the things he liked man was chill— Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) July 31, 2023
Angus… rest easy. Sending you and your family all my love. 🕊️— Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) July 31, 2023
💔 no words. Devastating. So sorry to his family and friends and all those who loved him. https://t.co/MZTHgSIFWJ— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 31, 2023
