“not a tv character. a real person. remember that.”

Leyla Mohammed
On Monday, news broke that Euphoria actor Angus Cloud had died at age 25 at his family's home in Oakland, California.

Closeup of Angus Cloud
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / Getty Images for Ralph Lauren Fragrances

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” read a statement provided by Angus’s family. “As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Closeup of Angus Cloud
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Closeup of Angus Cloud
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the statement concluded. No cause of death was given.

Closeup of Angus Cloud
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Several people have since taken to social media to mourn Angus's death.

Closeup of Angus Cloud
Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic

As well as Euphoria cast members Javon Walton, Storm Reid, and Alexa Demie, who shared moving posts in light of their costar’s death, many other celebrities have now shared touching tributes honoring Angus.

Closeup of Javon Walton and Angus Cloud
Kevin Winter / Variety via Getty Images

Drake, who is an executive producer on Euphoria, shared a photo of Angus to his Instagram story and wrote, “Good soul,” alongside a crying emoji and a dove.

Closeup of Drake
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Meanwhile, Lukas Gage, who appeared in Season 1 of the hit HBO show, posted a group photo with Angus to his story and wrote, “Rip @anguscloud.” He also commented “rest easy angus” under a recent photo of the late actor shared to Instagram page @grantzgrillz.

Screenshot of Lukas Gage&#x27;s Instagram story
@lukasgage / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/lukasgage/?hl=en

Model Gigi Hadid, who worked with Angus on a Ralph Lauren commercial last December, shared a clip from the shoot as she reflected on his “kind, gentle spirit.” She wrote, “Just saw the news about the loss of Angus. I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit. My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Closeup of Gigi Hadid
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Jordyn Woods also took to her Instagram stories to honor Angus’s death, describing him as a “rare soul” in a couple of moving posts.

Closeup of Angus Cloud and Jordyn Woods
Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for JBL

“I have this art piece he made me on a water bottle, and I’ll keep it forever,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two. “Such a rare soul...instantly friends from meeting when we did this event together. You will be missed,” she added afterwards.

Screenshot of Jordyn Woods&#x27;s story
@jordynwoods / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/jordynwoods/?hl=en

Elsewhere, Scandal star Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter, “You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud,” while artist Kid Cudi wrote, “This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. Fuck.”

Twitter: @kerrywashington / Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Twitter: @KiDCuDi

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey honored Angus’s death with separate posts shared to Twitter and Instagram. “wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel,” Chlöe wrote on Twitter, while Halle shared a photo of herself and Angus to her Instagram story alongside the caption, “rip Angus.”

Twitter: @ChloeBailey

West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler went on to pen an emotional statement on Twitter. “please remember how loved you are. this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise. there are reasons to stick around. and this world needs you. oh, angus. we celebrate you,” she wrote.

Twitter: @rachelzegler

Reneé Rapp from The Sex Lives of College Girls also wrote, “rest easy love. you’re never alone,” while actor Suki Waterhouse shared, “Heartbroken hearing this news. RIP Angus.”

Twitter: @reneerapp

Singer Kehlani later shared a lengthy message reflecting on Angus’s personality, and notably urged people to remember that he was far more “complex” and “solid” than his Euphoria character, Fezco.

“sat for a long time. u fucked the whole world up, but you really fucked everybody at home up. it’s a deep one. not too many words when it’s this close to home. not many words when it’s a bigger conversation,” she wrote.

Closeup of Kehlani
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

“i ain’t got much more to say except the real person was more complex & more solid than a tv character. that person deserve to be remembered in totality. hugging all my patnas from back home.. direct your prayers towards his mother, his family,” she continued, before adding, “love you brudda. energy never dies. long live you.”

Closeup of Angus Cloud
Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic

“not a tv character. a real person. remember that,” she later added on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kehlani&#x27;s Instagram story
@kehlani / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kehlani/?hl=en

Denzel Curry also took to social media to reflect on Angus’s persona. “Not the news I wanted to hear this morning,” he began. “Rest in Power Angus Cloud.”

Twitter: @denzelcurry

“Angus was just a regular dude from Oakland he really didn’t give a fuck about being famous at all he just wanted to do him and do the things he liked man was chill,” Denzel added.

Twitter: @denzelcurry

More celebrities who have honored Angus’s death include Julia Fox, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, and Rosie O’Donnell.

Closeup of Angus Cloud
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Rest easy Angus,” Julia wrote on her Instagram story, while Rosie shared a photo of the actor to her page and wrote, “dear god not fair 25 and so gifted … #anguscloud #RIP.”

Closeup of Julia Fox
Pierre Suu / WireImage

13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler also penned a heartwarming tribute to Angus as he shared a sweet photograph of the star. “A photo I never got to send to you. One of many. Or maybe I did and you didn't get em because you were never on your phone. You were always looking outward, quietly trying to fit some pieces together. Wherever you are, I hope you figured it out. Love you man,” he wrote.

Robin L Marshall / WireImage

On My Block star Danny Ramirez wrote, “Angus… rest easy. Sending you and your family all my love,” while Kevin McHale from Glee tweeted, “no words. Devastating. So sorry to his family and friends and all those who loved him.”

Twitter: @DannyRamirez

Twitter: @druidDUDE

