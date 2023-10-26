Britney Recalling Justin Timberlake’s “Blaccent” Has Reminded People How He Presented Himself In The 2000s

Justin’s treatment of Janet left several people seriously angry, not least because of the way he’d aligned himself with prominent Black artists over the years. Then, in 2018, he faced heavy backlash after tweeting that he felt “inspired” by Jesse Williams’s speech at the BET Awards, which partly discussed cultural appropriation, with several internet users urging Justin to acknowledge his long-running silence on the hardships of being Black and his lack of apology for his treatment of Janet.