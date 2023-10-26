Britney Recalling Justin Timberlake’s “Blaccent” Has Reminded People How He Presented Himself In The 2000s

Years after brutally mocking Janet Jackson, speaking in a “blaccent,” calling Madonna his “ninja,” and telling a Black person “we are the same,” Justin admitted in 2021 that he’d “benefited from a system” that condones racism.
So does this mean you're going to stop appropriating our music and culture? And apologize to Janet too. #BETAwards https://t.co/0FwBOQR24D— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 27, 2016
I feel misunderstood. I responded to a specific tweet that wasn't meant to be a general response. I shouldn't have responded anyway...— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 27, 2016
