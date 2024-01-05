Billie Eilish Delivered A Powerful Speech About Experiencing “Hopelessness” And “The Feeling Of Existential Dread” Despite The “Amount Of Privilege” She Has

“I just didn’t understand what the point was and why you would keep going,” Billie recalled feeling.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

A couple of months ago, Billie Eilish opened up about feeling massively uninspired career-wise before featuring on the Barbie soundtrack last summer.

A close-up of Billie wearing tinted sunglasses and a bandana
Monica Schipper / WireImage

Billie, 22, who has been in the spotlight since the age of 13, explained during an interview with Zane Lowe in July that she felt as though she’d “lost” her ability to make music.

Billie at a media event in a pajama-inspired outfit complete with a sleeping mask
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Billie later admitted to the Hollywood Reporter that during this period, she even found herself "concerned" that her career was “over” when she and her brother, Finneas — who is also her longtime collaborator — were struggling to create new music.

Close-up of Billie and Finneas smiling in suit jackets
Rodin Eckenroth / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“We’d been trying, and it wasn’t doing what it usually would do in me. I was honestly like, ‘Damn, maybe I hit my peak and I don’t know how to write anymore?’” she shared.

Billie and Finneas at a media event
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

However, things changed when Billie was approached by Barbie director Greta Gerwig to pen a song for the film’s soundtrack, which she revealed was the “first thing” she and Finneas managed to write together in a while.

Close-up of Greta smiling
NDZ / GC Images

“I thank God for Greta, man,” Billie said. “She saved me, really, honestly.”

Billie smiling widely next to Greta
Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Now Billie is opening up further about how being on the Barbie soundtrack massively affected her.

Close-up of Billie at a media event wearing a paisley outfit
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Speaking at the Palm Springs Film Awards while accepting an award from Greta this week, Billie, who was joined by Finneas, recalled being in “a dark episode” when she was approached to write for the Barbie soundtrack.

Finneas, Billie, and Greta onstage
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

Noting that she felt like “things didn’t make sense in life,” Billie explained, “I just didn’t understand what the point was and why you would keep going. [I was] questioning everything in the world.”

Billie at a red carpet event in a corset dress
Theo Wargo / WireImage

However, watching Barbie changed things for Billie. She explained, “Basically, I was just watching Barbie say and feel things that I really, really, really resonated with and felt so close to. I felt so seen, and I did not expect that.”

Finneas and Billie onstage at a podium
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

She added, “I think that this movie is the most incredible, most empowering and beautiful and funny and just unbelievable piece of art in the world, and I’m so honored to be a part of it.”

Greta and Billie at a media event being interviewed
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

As its title makes clear, Billie’s “What Was I Made For?” captures these themes of existentialism. And so, Billie made sure to dedicate the song to anyone who has experienced the feeling of “hopelessness.”

“I would really like to say that this award and any recognition that this song gets, I just want to dedicate to anyone who experiences hopelessness, the feeling of existential dread and feeling like, ‘What’s the point? Why am I here and why am I doing this?’” she said.

Close-up of Billie holding a microphone
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for ABA

“I think we all feel like that occasionally, but I think if somebody like me, with the amount of privilege that I have and the incredible things that I get to do and be, and how I have really not wanted to be here... Sorry to be dark, damn, but I’ve spent a lot of time feeling that way,” she said.

Close-up of Billie with blonde hair and wearing a gauzy flared gown
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

She continued, “I just want to say to anyone that feels that way, be patient with yourself and know that it is, I think, worth it all.” She then added, “It’s good to be alive now.”

The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer