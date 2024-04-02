After People Accused Her Of Shading Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Clarified She Wasn't "Singling Anyone Out" When She Slammed "Wasteful" Artists Who Release Multiple Vinyl Variants

For some quick context, Billie — who grew up in an eco-conscious household — has long encouraged sustainability . Not only has she collaborated with organizations focused on climate change, helping to eliminate carbon emissions created by the music industry in the process, but she has also worked with designer brands to create vegan alternatives to some of their most famous designs.

In her interview with Billboard, Billie was asked about her current efforts to make vinyl more sustainable. The reporter pointed out that her most recent studio album, Happier Than Ever (2021), came in eight different vinyl variants, which were made using 100% recycled vinyl and scraps.