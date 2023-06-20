Bebe Rexha Gave Concerned Fans An Update On How She's Coping Since Someone In The Crowd At Her Concert Threw A Phone At Her Face And Left Her Needing Stitches

The man who threw the phone at Bebe’s face reportedly told a police officer at the scene that he did it because he thought “it would be funny.”

Bebe Rexha has publicly addressed her recent injuries for the first time.

For those who missed it, Bebe was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after being hit in the face by a cellphone during a concert in New York.

The device was thrown by someone in the crowd and struck Bebe in the eye. She immediately fell to her knees after being hit and was quickly escorted off stage by several crew members.

Fan-shot footage of the incident has since gone viral across social media, with several people speaking out in support of Bebe. “stop throwing stuff at artists!! asshole behavior,” one tweet read. “this is actually so disrespectful and disgusting,” said another.

It was later reported that Bebe’s mom, Bukurije Rexha, said that the singer needed three stitches above her eye.

Now, Bebe has addressed the injuries herself.

Posting two graphic photos of her black eye on Instagram, Bebe lightheartedly made a pointed reference to her hit song “I’m Good (Blue),” writing: “Im good.”

Meanwhile, over on Tiktok, she poked fun at the injury once more by singing her lyrics, “I’m good, yeah I’m feeling alright” as she filmed her eye up close. She captioned the video, “Im okay you guys 💖”

Several celebrities have since commented under Bebe’s posts in support of her.

Katy Perry wrote “love you mami” under her Instagram post, while Demi Lovato commented, “Love you girly.. I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

Lauren Jauregui wrote, “Dude what the fuck?!? I’m so sorry babe😩 so fucked up.” Winnie Harlow added, “Beeeebsss 😢❤️🙏🏽 so sorry mamas so happy you’re okay!! Wtf wrong with ppl man,” before Hayley Kiyoko commented, “Literally wtf nobody should be throwing shit that makes me so upset. We love you @beberexha glad you are ‘ok’ 🥺.”

Leona Lewis went on to comment, “Sending love ❤️,” while Lukas Gage echoed, “sending you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Bebe’s social media posts came just hours after news broke that the person who threw the phone at her had been arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment.

According to multiple outlets who heard from the NYPD, such as People and the Independent, the man accused of throwing the phone is named Nicolas Malvagna. He was reportedly arrested at the venue and now faces two charges of assault in the third degree, one charge of aggravated harassment in the second degree, one charge of attempted assault in the third degree, and one charge of harassment in the second degree.

Per the Independent, Nicholas told a police officer at the scene that he threw the phone at Bebe because he thought it “would be funny.”

“I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” he purportedly said.

