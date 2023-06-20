Lauren Jauregui wrote, “Dude what the fuck?!? I’m so sorry babe😩 so fucked up.” Winnie Harlow added, “Beeeebsss 😢❤️🙏🏽 so sorry mamas so happy you’re okay!! Wtf wrong with ppl man,” before Hayley Kiyoko commented, “Literally wtf nobody should be throwing shit that makes me so upset. We love you @beberexha glad you are ‘ok’ 🥺.”