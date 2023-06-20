The man who threw the phone at Bebe’s face reportedly told a police officer at the scene that he did it because he thought “it would be funny.”
Bebe Rexha gets injured on stage after a fan threw their phone at her. pic.twitter.com/jaZ2cigtJy— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2023
Bebe Rexha was taken to a hospital after being struck in the head by fan’s phone at her show.— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2023
Her mom confirmed the singer is getting stitches for the wound. pic.twitter.com/fvi3oFty4w
@beberexha
Im okay you guys 💖♬ original sound - BebeRexha
