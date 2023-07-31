“I just went through a breakup, so I might get a little emotional, and you need to help me.”
Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what. pic.twitter.com/EGkGybhcRY— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023
I’ve always struggled with my weight. A bitch likes to eat.— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023
