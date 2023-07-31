Bebe Rexha Broke Down In Tears When She Saw Fans Holding Up Signs That Read “You Are Enough,” Weeks After Splitting From Her Boyfriend Over His Alleged Comments On Her Weight

“I just went through a breakup, so I might get a little emotional, and you need to help me.”

Earlier this month, singer Bebe Rexha publicly put her boyfriend of three years, Keyan Safyari, on blast over a text message he allegedly sent her discussing her weight.

Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari lean toward each other for a picture
For context, Bebe, 33, has previously been open about feeling “discouraged” by the consistent talk about her weight on social media. After noticing that “Bebe Rexha weight” was a trending search on TikTok back in April, she wrote on Twitter, “Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it's true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

“I’ve always struggled with my weight. A bitch likes to eat,” she later added.

In Keyan’s alleged message, which Bebe shared and then quickly deleted from her Twitter page, the 39-year-old appeared to recount being “honest” with her when she asked whether her appearance had changed from gaining weight.

Bebe poses for photographers with her hands on her waist at a media event; she is wearing a corseted dress with a large bow on the back
“Hey. I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you,” the message read. “But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was...that was the conversation we were having and you asked.”

The text continued, “Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?”

Bebe Rexha on the red carpet wearing a sequined corset outfit with a furlike coat
This specific comment sparked a mixed reaction online. While some fans argued that Keyan was seemingly out of line, others suggested that Bebe was being hypocritical, given that later on in the message, Keyan appeared to recall her calling him “chubbs” and “fat” whenever he gained weight.

Bebe and Keyan take a picture on the beach
Elsewhere in the lengthy text, Keyan seemingly insinuated that Bebe had broken up with him over his alleged comments. And now Bebe has confirmed that the pair have, in fact, parted ways.

During a performance in London over the weekend, Bebe purportedly referenced her breakup for the first time while introducing her song “Atmosphere” — which is about being left “all alone” by a lover.

Lyrics including &quot;There isn&#x27;t enough love in the atmosphere / Don&#x27;t leave me here all alone / I ride for my baby / I&#x27;d die for my baby, no lie&quot;
“I just went through a breakup, so I might get a little emotional, and you need to help me,” she told the crowd.

Bebe onstage
Later on, Bebe sang her popular track “I Am,” which features the lyrics, “If I am everything, why am I not everything to you?”

In videos that can be seen circulating across social media, Bebe broke down in tears onstage after spotting fans holding up signs that read, “YOU ARE ENOUGH.”

Bebe passionately singing onstage
By the end of the show, Bebe joked that she was going to be “looking for a new boyfriend” that night at popular LGBTQ+ club Heaven.

Bebe at a media event
“I am going to be at Heaven tonight partying and looking for a new boyfriend. I don’t know why I would look for a new boyfriend in a gay club, but you know...fluid?” she quipped to the crowd, according to the Sun.

