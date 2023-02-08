Ashton Kutcher Said He Would’ve Been Accused Of “Having An Affair” If He’d Put His Arm Around Reese Witherspoon In Those Awkward Red Carpet Photos And People Are Confused

“If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her. The rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News Staff

Ashton Kutcher has addressed all the fuss over his and Reese Witherspoon’s awkward red carpet photos.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Earlier this week, Ashton and Reese went viral after their pictures at the premiere for their new Netflix rom-com, Your Place or Mine, attracted heaps of attention online.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Fans were left pretty confused by how uncomfortable Ashton and Reese appeared as they distantly posed side by side.

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

“I have been laughing all day at the Your Place or Mine premiere/press photos,” one person tweeted.

Mike @michaelcollado

I have been laughing all day at the Your Place or Mine premiere/press photos

Twitter: @michaelcollado

“actors playing romantic leads always need to go to the oscar isaac and jessica chastain’s school of promotion cause…what is this,” said another. This was presumably in reference to the famous chemistry actors Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac displayed despite being married to other people while promoting Scenes From a Marriage in 2021.

ً @wrathsemilia

actors playing romantic leads always need to go to the oscar isaac and jessica chastain’s school of promotion cause…what is this

Twitter: @wrathsemilia

In fact, the photos of Ashton and Reese caused such a stir that his wife, Mila Kunis, ended up calling them both out for it.

David Livingston / FilmMagic

Telling listeners of the Chicks in the Office podcast exactly how the viral moment came to his attention, Ashton revealed on Feb. 6, “My wife called me. She texted Reese and I together and said, ‘Guys, you gotta, like, act like you like each other.’”

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

And going on to defend himself, Ashton then explained his reasoning behind the super awkward posing.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

“Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her. The rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her,” he suggested.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

“If I stand next to her and I put my hands in my pockets, so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor, the rumor is we don’t like each other,” he went on, before clarifying that he and Reese are in fact “really good friends.”

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Well, fans have been left pretty baffled by Ashton’s reasoning and are expressing their thoughts on Twitter.

Jc Olivera / Getty Images

Many people argued that they wouldn’t have assumed Ashton and Reese were “having an affair” if they’d displayed chemistry while promoting their rom-com, given that it’s pretty standard practice among actors.

Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

"'If I Put My Arm Around Her, They’ll Say I’m Having an Affair' is very 'you can’t even compliment a woman anymore with her screaming me too,'" one user tweeted.

Meech @MediumSizeMeech

Nobody is telling you to make out with her, but you’re in a romcom, y’all should at least have banter or be goofy, like grow UP

Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

“Nobody is telling you to make out with her, but you’re in a romcom, y’all should at least have banter or be goofy, like grow UP,” they added.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

“If only there was such a thing as an in between…a gray area… a middle ground…Think outside the box dude, you do this PROFESSIONALLY,” said another.

Rosé and Calamari @RoseAndCalamari

If only there was such a thing as an in between…a gray area… a middle ground…Think outside the box dude, you do this PROFESSIONALLY. https://t.co/ivaNx3Wspc

Twitter: @RoseAndCalamari

Several others went on to compare Ashton and Reese to Oscar and Jessica again, noting that their chemistry is what “sold” their miniseries.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

“Oscar Isaac kissed Jessica Chastain's arm on the red carpet to sell their romance series. It sold the idea that they have chemistry and their series was worth watching. No one accused him of having an affair,” one person wrote.

Brandon Wiehr @bwiehrreviews

@Variety Oscar Isaac kissed Jessica Chastain's arm on the red carpet to sell their romance series. It sold the idea that they have chemistry and their series was worth watching. No one accused him of having an affair

Twitter: @bwiehrreviews

“Who does Ashton Kutcher think he’s kidding lol,” another wrote. “Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac are both married to other people and yet.”

Carolina @IamaTarHeel

Who does Ashton Kutcher think he’s kidding lol Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac are both married to other people and yet https://t.co/JluLuF48fD

Twitter: @IamaTarHeel

“Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac beg to differ,” another user wrote in response to Ashton’s comment.

Aline Silva @alineb_silva

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac beg to differ https://t.co/VvWECmEWGx

Twitter: @alineb_silva

Meanwhile, several people wound up agreeing with Ashton’s sentiment, noting that the media industry “will spin anything.”

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

“He does have a point. Hollywood will spin anything,” one person wrote.

Moviefan @TVMoviefan30

@Variety He does have a point. Hollywood will spin anything

Twitter: @TVMoviefan30

“The Ashton/Reese situation is funny because Ashton isn't wrong. Folks keep comparing their photos to the Oscar Issac/Jessica Chastain red carpet but folks for a full week were like, those two are definitely having an affair, Isaac's wife must be sick of him, yada, yada, yada,” another pointed out.

Tired Black Woman Geek @toomuchtelly

The Ashton/Reese situation is funny because Ashton isn't wrong. Folks keep comparing their photos to the Oscar Issac/Jessica Chastain red carpet but folks for a full week were like, those two are definitely having an affair, Isaac's wife must be sick of him, yada, yada, yada.

Twitter: @toomuchtelly

