Mila Kunis Put Ashton Kutcher And Reese Witherspoon In A Group Text And Begged Them To "Act Like They Like Each Other" After Seeing Their Awkward Red Carpet Photos Getting Dragged Online

“She texted Reese and I together and said, ‘Guys, you gotta, like, act like you like each other.’”

By
Ellen Durney
by Ellen Durney

BuzzFeed News Staff

The bets are off, folks. There is no feud between Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

In case you’re confused, Ashton and Reese recently found themselves at the center of a frenzy online, all over some hilariously awkward red carpet pics.

Noam Galai / Getty Images for Netflix

For context, the duo are currently promoting Netflix’s brand-new rom-com, Your Place or Mine, and despite starring as ex-lovers turned longtime besties in the movie, fans couldn’t help but feel that Reese and Ashton’s offscreen chemistry was somewhat lacking.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

On two separate red carpet appearances last week, the costars posed in a way that kind of looked more like they were about to attend a long business meeting, or that they were two exes who’d wound up standing next to each other in line at the grocery store.

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

In fact, in some pictures, they were posing with so much space between them that I probably would’ve believed you if you’d said they’d been photoshopped in.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Of course, the awkward snaps soon went viral and fans got to work mocking the duo for managing to harness the palpable reluctance and discomfort of a seventh-grade school photo with your sibling — all while promoting a rom-com.

Jc Olivera / Getty Images

But now, Ashton is here to say that, contrary to popular perceptions, he and Reese don’t actually hate one another.

Noam Galai / Getty Images for Netflix

Appearing on the Chicks in the Office podcast this week, Ashton was forced to address the elephant in the room, admitting that it was his wife, Mila Kunis, who brought the backlash to his attention.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

“I did not see it,” he said, rolling his eyes at the suggestion that he and Reese had been “memed.”

tiktok.com

“My wife called me. She texted Reese and I together and said, ‘Guys, you gotta, like, act like you like each other,’” he recalled, before going on to defend himself.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“Here’s the thing. If I put my arm around her and was all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her. Like, the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her,” he said.

tiktok.com

Firm in his defense, Ashton claimed that the only way to avoid sparking whispers of an affair with Reese — who is also happily married — is to pose with his hands in his pockets at all times.

tiktok.com

But despite his best efforts to keep the rumors at bay, his strategy only made people think they hate each other.

Jc Olivera / Getty Images

“Reese and I are really good friends, we’re really close. I don’t have to defend that!” he said, putting the speculation to rest.

tiktok.com

What’s more, Ashton — who has notably taken a step back from the acting world in the past few years — made it clear that red carpets aren’t exactly his favorite place to be anyway.

Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

“I can’t hear very well because I’m hard of hearing in one ear and I can only hear out of the other, and I don’t know who’s yelling my name, but I know that there’s a lot of people yelling, ‘Reese! Ashton! Over here!’” he said, mimicking the chaos of a red carpet.

tiktok.com

“And at a certain point, you’re like, ‘God, this is really something,’” he added, before concluding with one final defense of himself.

tiktok.com

“If you’re gonna tell me in that entire 20-minute period, at one point you’re not gonna have an awkward face on, then you’re better than I am and I’m cool with that,” he said.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Seems plausible enough! Although, I’m gonna wait for Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain to weigh in on this one…

Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

Topics in this article