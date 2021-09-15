It isn’t the same dress that Addison wore — but it does bear a striking resemblance. Both Addison and Kourtney’s dresses — which belong to the same 2003 Tom Ford for Gucci collection — are a similar shade of striking red, and consist of a figure-hugging, floor-length skirt with a corseted bodice. However, Kourtney’s sleeveless attire differed from Addison’s straps.