Colin Kaepernick's Controversial Ad Campaign Gave Nike A Sales Bump

Although some called for people to boycott Nike after it unveiled a campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the company’s sales have been left unscathed, according to an online commerce data research group.

Edison Trends found that Nike’s controversial bet to feature Kaepernick in its 30th anniversary Just Do It campaign last week has driven up online sales even during the post–Labor Day sales slump. Kaepernick, the former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, inspired a wave of athletes to join him in protesting police violence and racial inequality in the US by kneeling during the national anthem at games.



“People know there will be a Labor Day sale and they’ll buy what they want to buy, and after the sale, there is little bit of a dip normally,” Hetal Pandya, cofounder of Edison Trends, told BuzzFeed News. “But this year they didn’t see that drop on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the buzz.”

Edison Trends analyzed purchases from 3 million Americans’ anonymized and aggregated email receipts across more than 200 US retail outlets and Nike.com. The San Francisco–based company found Nike’s online sales grew 31% from the Sunday of Labor Day weekend through that Tuesday, compared to a 17% uptick during the same time last year, according to Edison Trends.

Sales declined by 18% on the Tuesday after Labor Day, but returned to around the same level they were before Kaepernick’s ad campaign debuted. This year, over the week between Labor Day and the following Sunday, Edison Trends found that Nike’s online sales decreased 9% overall, but this dip was far less than the 32% dive it took during the same time last year.