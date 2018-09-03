BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Colin Kaepernick Is The Face Of Nike's 30th Anniversary "Just Do It" Campaign

news

Colin Kaepernick Is The Face Of Nike's 30th Anniversary "Just Do It" Campaign

The unsigned quarterback who took a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality is the star of Nike's new campaign.

By Claudia Rosenbaum

Headshot of Claudia Rosenbaum

Claudia Rosenbaum

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 3, 2018, at 5:56 p.m. ET

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt
Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Kaepernick7 / Twitter

Three days before the official start of the NFL season, Nike has unveiled its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign featuring the face of Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, a quarterback who is currently a free agent, last played in 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers. He played six seasons for the NFL before he began to silently protest police brutality and racial inequality in the US by taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem. Kaepernick declared himself a free agent in March 2017 but has remained to this day without a team.

John Bazemore / AP

In the Nike campaign unveiled Monday, Kaepernick's convictions are front and center with a close-up, black-and-white image of his face and the quote "Believe in something. Even it means sacrificing everything." Nike reportedly signed Kaepernick to its endorsement roster in 2011 and has kept him on, despite him not actively playing for a team. Kaepernick has since filed a grievance against NFL owners alleging they "have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick's leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States."

Kaepernick’s protest sparked other athletes to follow suit and outrage from NFL owners, sports fans, and from President Trump. During a rally in Alabama in 2017, Trump told supporters he'd love to see an NFL owner say, "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" and fire any player who refuses to stand during the national anthem. Two weeks later, Vice President Mike Pence attended a football game but walked out in disgust before the game began when players protested, later tweeting that he left because he “will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem."

In May, the NFL changed its policy to no longer require players to be on the field during the anthem, but also that players who publicly protested during the song would be disciplined.

Since the unveiling, reactions to Kaepernick being the newest Nike brand ambassador have been mixed.

dear @Nike i appreciate you for standing with @Kaepernick7 https://t.co/KEvLlzeGGV
Casey Neistat @CaseyNeistat

dear @Nike i appreciate you for standing with @Kaepernick7 https://t.co/KEvLlzeGGV

Reply Retweet Favorite
@CaseyNeistat / Twitter
I love this. I’ve lived this. @Kaepernick7 is a real hero. Salute. @Nike ❤️🖤💚
Tarana @TaranaBurke

I love this. I’ve lived this. @Kaepernick7 is a real hero. Salute. @Nike ❤️🖤💚

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TaranaBurke / Twitter
Nike securing a new 8 year deal with the NFL for uniforms and apparel just to give the money and sponsor Colin Kaepernick is exactly why Nike is amazing.
Denizcan Grimes @MrFilmkritik

Nike securing a new 8 year deal with the NFL for uniforms and apparel just to give the money and sponsor Colin Kaepernick is exactly why Nike is amazing.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MrFilmkritik / Twitter
And THIS is why @nike is the https://t.co/S215d1K9V3! They have made Colin @kaepernick7 the face of their 30th anniversary of the #JustDoIt slogan. Can’t wait to get my #istandwithkap black jersey. https://t.co/wrqlhfSLwa
rolandsmartin @rolandsmartin

And THIS is why @nike is the https://t.co/S215d1K9V3! They have made Colin @kaepernick7 the face of their 30th anniversary of the #JustDoIt slogan. Can’t wait to get my #istandwithkap black jersey. https://t.co/wrqlhfSLwa

Reply Retweet Favorite
@rolandsmartin / Twitter
Nike backing Colin Kaepernick is a HUGE deal. A major NFL commercial partner is backing the man who is suing the NFL for collusion.
Ste Hoare @stehoare

Nike backing Colin Kaepernick is a HUGE deal. A major NFL commercial partner is backing the man who is suing the NFL for collusion.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@stehoare / Twitter

However, others — who were not happy with the selection of Kaepernick — vented their frustrations on social media.

Colin Kaepernick made a guaranteed $39 million in the NFL. Now he’s pocketing more money in a Nike ad because he knelt on a football field. That’s “sacrificing everything?!” Disrespectful to our military members who’ve truly sacrificed everything. https://t.co/wT7L0XSZX9
Britt McHenry @BrittMcHenry

Colin Kaepernick made a guaranteed $39 million in the NFL. Now he’s pocketing more money in a Nike ad because he knelt on a football field. That’s “sacrificing everything?!” Disrespectful to our military members who’ve truly sacrificed everything. https://t.co/wT7L0XSZX9

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BrittMcHenry / Twitter
Just putting it out there that Pat Tillman sacrificed just a *bit more than Colin Kaepernick.
Stephen Miller @redsteeze

Just putting it out there that Pat Tillman sacrificed just a *bit more than Colin Kaepernick.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@redsteeze / Twitter

Nike did not immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

ADVERTISEMENT