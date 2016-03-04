BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Donald Trump Would Like You To Know He Has A Big Penis

news

Donald Trump Would Like You To Know He Has A Big Penis

Yuuuuuuuuuge.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Headshot of Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 3, 2016, at 9:59 p.m. ET

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio this week criticized Donald Trump for having small hands — and, um, by extension, a small penis — as part of an ongoing series of personal attacks between the two.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

He's 6 feet 2 inches tall, Rubio said at a rally. "So why does he have the hands of someone who is 5'2"?" he said. "And you know what they say about men with small hands."

This critical issue, of course, became a topic at Thursday night's GOP debate. The moderators asked Rubio why he resorted to personal attacks after he said he wouldn't — and then asked Trump about the small hands comment.

Well, Trump wants you to know "there's no problem" down there.

My God. This is a Trump penis-size joke.
Benny @bennyjohnson

My God. This is a Trump penis-size joke.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"He referred to my hands — 'If they're small, something else must be small.' I guarantee you there's no problem. There's no problem," Trump said.

That’s right: Within the first 10 minutes of the debate, a potential future president of the United States wanted us to know he has a big dick.

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co

Naturally, Twitter was on fire.

John Kasich has been standing there with his penis out for 9 minutes now and no one is paying attention
John Hodgman @hodgman

John Kasich has been standing there with his penis out for 9 minutes now and no one is paying attention

Reply Retweet Favorite
SHOW THE SCHLONG FORM CERTIFICATE
Josh Greenman @joshgreenman

SHOW THE SCHLONG FORM CERTIFICATE

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Kasich: "I'm an adult. Vote for me." Trump: "My penis is HUUUUGE. Vote for me." #GOPDebate
Ms. Entropy @MsEntropy

Kasich: "I'm an adult. Vote for me." Trump: "My penis is HUUUUGE. Vote for me." #GOPDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite
Donald Trump's penis is gonna #MakeAmericaGreatAgain !
⚡️Adam Shipway⚡️ @TheAdamShipway

Donald Trump's penis is gonna #MakeAmericaGreatAgain !

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT