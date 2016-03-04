Donald Trump Would Like You To Know He Has A Big Penis
Yuuuuuuuuuge.
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio this week criticized Donald Trump for having small hands — and, um, by extension, a small penis — as part of an ongoing series of personal attacks between the two.
He's 6 feet 2 inches tall, Rubio said at a rally. "So why does he have the hands of someone who is 5'2"?" he said. "And you know what they say about men with small hands."
This critical issue, of course, became a topic at Thursday night's GOP debate. The moderators asked Rubio why he resorted to personal attacks after he said he wouldn't — and then asked Trump about the small hands comment.
Well, Trump wants you to know "there's no problem" down there.
"He referred to my hands — 'If they're small, something else must be small.' I guarantee you there's no problem. There's no problem," Trump said.
Naturally, Twitter was on fire.
