This Woman's Fish Tank Completely Froze Because Of The Winter Weather In Texas

The state of Texas is in a state of emergency after extreme weather brought freezing cold temperatures and piles of snow. Many parts of the state are without power, at least 10 people have died, and COVID-19 vaccinations have been affected.

In a place that is accustomed to warm weather, the storm came as a shock, and Texans are scrambling to cope with the aftermath.

At Reni King's home in Amarillo, it was her daughter's fish that fared the worst.

King, 25, said the bad weather started last week with cold temperatures, and then the snow came.

"Ever since Sunday the cold has not let up and the snow keeps coming down," she said.

Like many Texans, King and her family's home is not equipped to endure this kind of winter weather. They lost power a few times, their taps froze, and they ended up in a hotel for a few nights so they could properly care for their infant child.