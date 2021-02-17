At Least 10 People Have Died As Texas Faces A Brutal Winter Storm And Massive Power Outages

Officials have asked for an investigation into the state's electrical grid, which has left millions of people without power during a freezing winter storm.

Eli Hartman / AP

Texans are grappling with a winter storm that has turned deadly as millions of people face freezing temperatures with no electricity — and no estimate for when they may get power and heat back. At least 10 people have died as frigid temperatures pummeled the state over the long weekend. On Tuesday, local officials issued dire warnings that the blackouts were likely to continue. "Whether you have power or not right now, there's a possibility of power outages even after today," Harris County Lina Hidalgo said during a press conference Tuesday. "I know things are bleak, and it's going to be a long week." More than 3 million homes in the state were without power as of Tuesday evening, according to PowerOutage.us, which collects information on power outages. Coupled with the freezing temperatures, there has been a spike in carbon monoxide poisoning calls as people have resorted to using barbecue grills, generators, and even cars indoors as sources of heat. In Harris County, Hidalgo said, officials have received at least 300 calls of carbon monoxide poisoning, including one regarding an 8-year-old girl and her mother, who passed out and died while on the phone. "We're losing our family members to carbon monoxide poisoning," Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said during the press conference. The loss of heat has also resulted in frozen water pipes and contamination in some jurisdictions, prompting officials in the Rio Grande Valley and in Fort Worth to issue warnings to residents to boil water before use.

At least 10 deaths in the state are suspected of being connected to the cold temperatures.

Jerry Larson / AP

In Sugar Land, a grandmother and three children on Tuesday were found dead after a house fire. Investigators told KHOU the cause of the fire was under investigation, but the family had been using their fireplace during power outages to try to keep warm. In Houston, police said, a man whose body was found in a street median was believed to have died from exposure to the cold temperatures. Another 60-year-old man was found dead inside a van, also possibly from exposure. Another man was killed on Monday after he was hit by a car on Interstate 10; he had just gotten out of his vehicle following a crash on the icy roads. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office also told KSAT the death of a 78-year-old man, whose body was found in his home by his wife on Monday, may have been due to the extreme cold. The number of fatalities related to the storm and cold temperatures may continue to rise. In Galveston County, the medical examiner's office had requested on Tuesday a refrigerated truck to handle a surge of deaths as the county braces for even more icy rain, according to ABC 13. It was unclear if that was directly connected to the storm, but Galveston County Judge Mark Henry told the local news station the medical examiner's office needed to suddenly increase its capacity to hold an additional 20 to 50 bodies. The county medical examiner's office also handles cases from neighboring Brazoria County. On Tuesday, Henry blasted the state's electrical power grid, managed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), for the blackouts. In his county, most of the more than 340,000 residents have been without power for at least two days.