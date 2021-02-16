This Is How Texans Are Handling The Snow After A Strong Storm Covered The State

Over the long weekend, Texas and many places in the central United States experienced extreme weather, receiving up to 8 inches of snow. At least three deaths have been reported, and Texas residents are advised to stay home. For a region that doesn't see snow at all most winters, the subfreezing temperatures and arctic temperatures caused a lot of damage — including massive power outages affecting millions and traffic brought to a crawl.

