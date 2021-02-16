 Skip To Content
This Is How Texans Are Handling The Snow After A Strong Storm Covered The State

Texas was just one of the states to experience a strong snowstorm over President's Day weekend.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on February 16, 2021, at 12:21 p.m. ET

Over the long weekend, Texas and many places in the central United States experienced extreme weather, receiving up to 8 inches of snow. At least three deaths have been reported, and Texas residents are advised to stay home. For a region that doesn't see snow at all most winters, the subfreezing temperatures and arctic temperatures caused a lot of damage — including massive power outages affecting millions and traffic brought to a crawl.

A homeless man uses a grill for heat
/ AP

Tim tends a fire he used for heat and cooking at a homeless camp in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021, during an extreme cold snap.

A group of young women posing for a photo together in front of a frozen fountain
Rod Aydelotte / AP

Baylor University students enjoy their snow day without classes while posing near a fountain on campus Monday in Waco, Texas.

Two people walking past a mural in Austin Texas in the snow
Montinique Monroe / Getty Images

Pedestrians walk along a snow-covered street on Feb. 15 in Austin.

A family of one man and three children wearing winter coats indoors
Brett Coomer / AP

Eithan Colindres wears a winter coat inside after the apartment his family lives in the Greenspoint area that lost power following an overnight snowfall Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Houston. Temperatures plunged into the teens Monday with light snow and freezing rain.

Two cows behind fencing on a snowy landscape in Texas
Eli Hartman / AP

Cattle roam a field as they graze with the rest of their herd on Feb. 13, 2021, in Midland, Texas.

A woman sleds down a hill on her stomach chased by her dog
Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

Megan Pennartz and her dog Jensen go sledding after the snowstorm in Fort Worth, Texas.

A young girl sledding down a hill
Juan Figueroa / AP

Mia Donjuan, 4, falls off her sled as she slides down a hill in the Elmwood neighborhood of Dallas on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

People at a crowded snowy intersection try to push their cars out of harm&#x27;s way
Jerry Larson / AP

People push a car free after spinning out in the snow Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Waco, Texas.

A smiling man cleaning snow off his car
Briana Sanchez / Reuters

Francisco Sanchez wipes snow off his car with a boogie board before going out sledding with his kids on Valentine's Day at Memorial Park in El Paso, Texas.

A snowy overhead scene in Austin showing snow-covered streets and a few cars
Pearcey Proper / Sipa USA via AP

South Lamar Boulevard is one of the main roads that run into downtown Austin, pictured here covered in snow with the Austin cityscape on the horizon.

Two pairs of people walking down extremely snowy roads in Texas
Montinique Monroe / Getty Images

Pedestrians walk on an icy road on Feb. 15 in East Austin.

A man walks around with a sweatshirt and blanket to stay warm
David J. Phillip / AP

A man peers out from under a blanket while trying to stay warm in below-freezing temperatures Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston.

A cactus with its spines covered in ice
Eli Hartman / AP

Ice clings to the spines of a prickly pear cactus Saturday in Midland, Texas.

UPDATE: Images have been added to this post.


