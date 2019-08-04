Here Are The Victims Of The El Paso Walmart Shooting
One mother was apparently killed while shielding her 2-month-old son.
At least 20 people were killed in a terrorist attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. The dead include a mother who was holding her small son and three people from Mexico. At least 26 more were injured.
Here is what we know so far about the victims:
Jordan Anchondo
Anchondo, 25, was shot to death while apparently shielding her 2-month-old son at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, the victim's sister told the Associated Press in the waiting room of the University Medical Center of El Paso.
Anchondo was shopping for school supplies when she was shot, Leta Jamrowski, 19, said. Jamrowski said her 2-month-old nephew was being treated for broken bones and was injured when his mother fell on him while trying to protect him.
"From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," Jamrowski told the AP. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."
Jamrowski said that she still hadn't heard from her brother-in-law, Andre Anchondo.
Arturo Benavides
A niece of Arturo Benavides's confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Sunday that her uncle was one of the people killed in the shooting.
Jacklin Luna described her uncle as "a strong-willed, caring, giving, and special person." She said he was an Army veteran and was well-known in the community as a bus driver for Sun Metro for years.
Luna said her uncle was very involved in his family and their lives, always asking "about school, work, and our lives with love."
"He was the person to always give a helping hand, a home to stay, and a meal," she said. "He loved each and every one of us in our own ways. Loved oldies on a Sunday morning, sitting out on his chair in the front porch with his dog Milo at his feet."
Luna was one of many family members who posted to social media on Saturday and Sunday searching for Benavides, called "Turi" or "Tury" by different relatives.
Another niece of Benavides's, named Samantha, tweeted that her uncle and aunt were shopping together when the shooting began, and got separated. His wife was able to escape.
Mexican Citizens
Three Mexicans were also among those killed, said Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. El Paso, a city of roughly 682,000, is located in western Texas across the border from Ciudad Juárez in Mexico.
Obrador tweeted his condolences to the victims' families on Saturday.
This post will be updated as we learn more about the shooting victims. Please check back for updates.
