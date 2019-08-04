Here Are The Victims Of The El Paso Walmart Shooting

At least 20 people were killed in a terrorist attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. The dead include a mother who was holding her small son and three people from Mexico. At least 26 more were injured.

Here is what we know so far about the victims:

Jordan Anchondo

Anchondo, 25, was shot to death while apparently shielding her 2-month-old son at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, the victim's sister told the Associated Press in the waiting room of the University Medical Center of El Paso.

Anchondo was shopping for school supplies when she was shot, Leta Jamrowski, 19, said. Jamrowski said her 2-month-old nephew was being treated for broken bones and was injured when his mother fell on him while trying to protect him.

"From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," Jamrowski told the AP. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."



Jamrowski said that she still hadn't heard from her brother-in-law, Andre Anchondo.