Multiple People Were Killed And One Person Is In Custody In A Shooting In El Paso, Texas

The shopping center was filled with people getting back-to-school gear. People posted videos on social media fleeing the scene with small children.

Multiple people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting near a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, El Paso police Sgt. Enrique Carillo said. Carrillo added there were "multiple fatalities" and that one male was taken into custody. Sgt. Robert Gomez, a spokesperson for the El Paso police department, later added that it does not appear there was more than one assailant, though that is still under investigation. Gomez did not confirm the total number of injuries or fatalities, adding that it "is a large crime scene." "We have not put out concrete response on what the motive for the shooting is. We are working that," he said, adding they believe the shooter used a rifle.

Gomez, refused to say if people were dead. "I know we do have injured, I don't know their status, or if there's any confirmed killed," he said. The gunfire began around 10 a.m. and shots were fired in "multiple locations" near the WalMart and mall areas, which are in the same complex. Ryan Mielke, a spokesperson for University Medical Center of El Paso, told AP one of 13 victims who were taken there has died. He said a 2 and 9 year old, were stabilized there and transported to another hospital.

"It tears me up," said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo on CNN. "It is a tragedy beyond tragedies and I'm just torn up about it." He said in a tweet he was "devastated by the tragic events unfolding in our City. Our hearts go out to the victims and gratitude to our first responders."

Kati Jones, 27, told BuzzFeed News she was in the Cielo Vista Mall adjacent to WalMart when she got an alert to her phone saying there was an active shooter in the area. She ran into a clothing store, where she hid with several people and looked up what was happening on their phones until she was able to leave and drive home. "Even driving home, you could see people running to their cars," she said. "Other people hid in nearby stores and bathrooms." Jones said she stayed on FaceTime with her husband the whole drive home and is "still pretty shaken up about it." "I didn't think something like this would ever happen to me, and especially not here in El Paso," she said. "I got to go home and hug my family. Others didn't." Joshua Harder, 22, told BuzzFeed News his close family friend, Sylvia Saucedo, was there with her children when the shots rang out. In a group chat, she sent him a video in which gunfire can be heard. "She was hiding under the table with her children at the McDonald’s," Harder said. "They were evacuated at the time when everyone else was and made it out safe and unharmed."



Harder said this experience just "goes to show anything can happen to anyone." "I’m just hugging my family members a little tighter right now thankful we’re all okay," Harder said. Ray Espinoza, 22, told BuzzFeed News he was at his job at Finish Line, an athletic shoes store in the mall, when the shooting began. "We had sold some shoes to a lady and her kids and she left, and not even 30 seconds later she came back in running and screaming with her kids in Spanish, saying 'he has a gun, help me,'" Espinoza said. He shut the gate to the store and hid in the stock room with his coworkers and some customers until police evacuated them. During the lockdown, he took video of police running through the mall with guns.

Espinoza said he's "very upset" about the "senseless killing." "It was very frantic, only because you wouldn't expect this, so no one really was actually understanding what was happening until the police came in screaming with their guns out," he said. The Walmart and mall was filed with families, some doing back-to-school shopping. People posted fleeing the scene on Snapchat and social media, with one woman apparently urging her three children to run.

“Let’s go, let’s go home, run mamas. Come on mamas," the woman says on Snapchat. “Oh my god, run mamas run! Run run run!

"What happened?" one young child asked the woman. "I don’t know," she responded." The FBI and ATF are assisting authorities.

Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke, who has represented El Paso as an elected official, said he'll leave the campaign trail to return home. "We know that it is a lot of injury, a lot of suffering in El Paso right now. I'm incredibly saddened. It is hard to have to think about this. But El Paso is the strongest place in the world."

Specialist Glendon Oakly, a man who was shopping in a mall at the time, told MSNBC he heard the gunshots and said his “heart’s still beating fast.” “I heard pop, pop,” he said. Oakly said he and several people ran towards the parking lot to escape the shooting, and he tried to help several kids who didn’t appear to be near their parents. “I tried to pick up as many of them as I could and run out,” he said. “But they were so anxious they were jumping out of my hands, so wasn’t much I could do, so I just made my way out.” “I just hope nothing happened to the kids,” he added. "I was in a store," Oakly told CNN, "a little kid ran in there and said there was active shooter in Walmart but we didn't pay attention because he was a little kid. "I heard two gunshots, saw people running around screaming. "I'm in the military, I'm thinking I'm the only one with a weapon, legally carrying, I see a whole bunch of kids running without their parents. "I picked up three kids," he said. "I made it out safe. i just wanted to get those kids out of there.

