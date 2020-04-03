Taraji P. Henson Revealed How She’s Been Struggling During The Coronavirus Quarantine

Taraji P. Henson was gearing up to film the final episodes of Fox’s hit series Empire last month when production suddenly shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now that the actor is sheltering in place at home, she told BuzzFeed News, she’s struggled to adjust to living under the quarantine.



“I have my moments,” Henson said on AM to DM. “I’m gonna say, 'I know people think I’m all strong and this, that, and the third,' but I have my moments. I have my days where I feel like I'm actually going to go insane and crack up, and then I have to meditate and I have to center myself.”



Henson’s coping mechanisms have been to keep herself busy, much like millions of other Americans who are staying inside to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She said she learned how to give herself a gel manicure, braided her own hair with extensions, and has been doing a lot of cooking and cleaning.

Not to mention she’s made “several” trips to DJ Nice’s Club Quarantine, a livestream of his DJ set: “It’s amazing what he’s been able to do bringing people together," she said.

“Some days are harder than others," Henson continued. "Some days I wake up and it's just like, I see the light at the end of the tunnel — and then some days I can't see any light, but I just take one day at a time and I just try to keep myself busy, keep my mind busy."

“Everybody is important in this moment. Everybody should be careful and be safe.”