Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Reportedly Make $20 Million A Year In Her New Amazon Deal

After coming out victorious at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios that will reportedly earn her $20 million a year.



According to Variety, the Amazon Studios deal involves Waller-Bridge creating new television shows and content for the streaming site, which will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

“I’m insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon,” Waller-Bridge said about the news. “Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can’t wait to get going!”

Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said in a statement to Variety that Waller-Bridge is "clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing."



