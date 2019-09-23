This Photo Of Phoebe Waller-Bridge After The 2019 Emmys Is Everyone’s Favorite Glamour Meme

you: glamour is over me: think again

A photo of Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge celebrating her big haul at the 2019 Emmys has become a sensation and a meme for everyone feeling the glamour vibes. Waller-Bridge had reason to celebrate in grand style on Sunday, having won three major awards: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

After the awards, Waller-Bridge attended Amazon’s afterparty at the famous Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. And it is there that she became the subject of an iconic photo that’s been making its way around the internet, with the actor sitting next to her Emmys, a cocktail in one hand, a cigarette in the other. The image quickly resonated on social media and got memed because of course. Writer Rachel Syme tweeted a photo of Waller-Bridge with the caption “you: glamour is over / me: think again.” Thrillist writer Esther Zuckerman tweeted another version of the photo with the caption, “this is so fucking hot it's insane.”

