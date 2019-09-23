Here Are The Winners At The 2019 Emmys

Early winners include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag .

This post will be updated as winners are announced.

Outstanding Reality Competition Series VH1

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

Top Chef

The Voice

COMEDY

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Amazon

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek



Lead Actor in a Comedy Series HBO

WINNER: Bill Hader, Barry Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Directing For A Comedy Series Amazon

WINNER: Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Harry Bradbeer Barry, “The Audition,” Alec Berg

Barry, “ronny/lily,” Bill Hader

The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” Mark Cendrowski

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone,” Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going To The Catskills!” Daniel Palladino

Writing For A Comedy Series Amazon

WINNER: Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge Barry, “ronny/lily,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader

The Good Place, “Janet(s),” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan

PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle

Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler

Russian Doll, “A Warm Body,” Allison Silverman

Veep, “Veep,” David Mandel

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Amazon

WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Amazon