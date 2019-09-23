 Skip To Content
Here Are The Winners At The 2019 Emmys

Early winners include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag.

By Adam B. Vary

Picture of Adam B. Vary Adam B. Vary BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 22, 2019, at 8:50 p.m. ET

Posted on September 22, 2019, at 8:10 p.m. ET

This post will be updated as winners are announced.

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
Top Chef
The Voice

COMEDY

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Directing For A Comedy Series

WINNER: Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Harry Bradbeer

Barry, “The Audition,” Alec Berg
Barry, “ronny/lily,” Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” Mark Cendrowski
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone,” Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going To The Catskills!” Daniel Palladino

Writing For A Comedy Series

WINNER: Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Barry, “ronny/lily,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader
The Good Place, “Janet(s),” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan
PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle
Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler
Russian Doll, “A Warm Body,” Allison Silverman
Veep, “Veep,” David Mandel

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Hale, Veep

