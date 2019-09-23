Here Are The Winners At The 2019 Emmys
Early winners include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag.
This post will be updated as winners are announced.
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
Top Chef
The Voice
COMEDY
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Bill Hader, Barry
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Directing For A Comedy Series
WINNER: Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Harry Bradbeer
Barry, “The Audition,” Alec Berg
Barry, “ronny/lily,” Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” Mark Cendrowski
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone,” Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going To The Catskills!” Daniel Palladino
Writing For A Comedy Series
WINNER: Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Barry, “ronny/lily,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader
The Good Place, “Janet(s),” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan
PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle
Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler
Russian Doll, “A Warm Body,” Allison Silverman
Veep, “Veep,” David Mandel
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Hale, Veep
