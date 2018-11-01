BuzzFeed News

Musicians Held A Mac Miller Tribute Concert And It Was Emotional

Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, and John Mayer performed.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on November 1, 2018, at 11:47 a.m. ET

Musicians and friends of Mac Miller held a tribute concert in honor of the late rapper on Wednesday night.

Before Miller, born Malcolm McCormick, died of a drug overdose in September, he was already scheduled to perform at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 31. Instead, his friends and fellow musicians like Chance the Rapper, Action Bronson, and Vince Staples turned the event into a tribute, called &quot;Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life.&quot;Proceeds from ticket sales were donated to Mac Miller Circles Fund, a non-profit organization that provides resources and programming in the arts for young people in underserved communities.
During the concert, Chance the Rapper rapped "No Problem" while a photo of Miller projected on the screen behind him.

Chance The Rapper hits the stage. WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/Lb4kbwskc2 (via @2Cool2Blogggg)
Chance The Rapper hits the stage. WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/Lb4kbwskc2 (via @2Cool2Blogggg)

Juicy J also took the stage to honor the late rapper.

R.I.P. Mac miller I miss you bro https://t.co/gC06aQhfoM
R.I.P. Mac miller I miss you bro https://t.co/gC06aQhfoM

Travis Scott came out and performed "Sicko Mode."

Travis Scott performing SICKO MODE at the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life benefit concert
Travis Scott performing SICKO MODE at the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life benefit concert

"No matter if you mad at somebody, the next day check on them," Scott reportedly said on stage.

And John Mayer covered Miller's "Small Worlds."

John Mayer covers Mac Miller’s ‘Small Worlds’ 😢
John Mayer covers Mac Miller’s ‘Small Worlds’ 😢

In addition to a number of performances, there were videos of Pusha T, Lil Wayne, Pharrell, Tyler the Creator, and A$AP Ferg speaking about their memories of Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande, who dated Miller for two years before breaking up last May, did not attend.

At the end of the concert, there was a montage of photos of Miller while his song "Best Day Ever" played.

The end of Mac Miller’s: Celebration Of Life tribute #RipMacMiller 👼🏼
The end of Mac Miller’s: Celebration Of Life tribute #RipMacMiller 👼🏼

Fans were understandably moved by the touching tribute.

When they ended Mac Miller’s tribute with him saying thanks for coming out have a great night followed by the best day ever https://t.co/SEbJpE4Uu5
When they ended Mac Miller’s tribute with him saying thanks for coming out have a great night followed by the best day ever https://t.co/SEbJpE4Uu5

The ending of @macmiller’s A Celebration of Life was incredible. We miss you Malcolm.
The ending of @macmiller’s A Celebration of Life was incredible. We miss you Malcolm.

They didn’t have to go so hard on those Mac Miller montages
They didn’t have to go so hard on those Mac Miller montages

this video to kick off the mac miller celebration of life tho
this video to kick off the mac miller celebration of life tho

Rest in peace, Mac Miller.

