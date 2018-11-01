Musicians Held A Mac Miller Tribute Concert And It Was Emotional

Live Nation

Before Miller, born Malcolm McCormick, died of a drug overdose in September, he was already scheduled to perform at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

Instead, his friends and fellow musicians like Chance the Rapper, Action Bronson, and Vince Staples turned the event into a tribute, called "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life."

Proceeds from ticket sales were donated to Mac Miller Circles Fund, a non-profit organization that provides resources and programming in the arts for young people in underserved communities.