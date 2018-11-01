Musicians Held A Mac Miller Tribute Concert And It Was Emotional
Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, and John Mayer performed.
Musicians and friends of Mac Miller held a tribute concert in honor of the late rapper on Wednesday night.
During the concert, Chance the Rapper rapped "No Problem" while a photo of Miller projected on the screen behind him.
Juicy J also took the stage to honor the late rapper.
Travis Scott came out and performed "Sicko Mode."
And John Mayer covered Miller's "Small Worlds."
In addition to a number of performances, there were videos of Pusha T, Lil Wayne, Pharrell, Tyler the Creator, and A$AP Ferg speaking about their memories of Mac Miller.
Ariana Grande, who dated Miller for two years before breaking up last May, did not attend.
At the end of the concert, there was a montage of photos of Miller while his song "Best Day Ever" played.
Fans were understandably moved by the touching tribute.
Rest in peace, Mac Miller.
