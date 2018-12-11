Kathie Lee Gifford Is Leaving The “Today” Show In April 2019

Kathie Lee Gifford announced Tuesday that she will be leaving NBC’s Today in April 2019 after over a decade as one of the morning show’s hosts.

“It’s bittersweet as these things always are, but I have been here almost 11 years,” Gifford told viewers on Tuesday morning, adding she had only originally decided to stay on longer than one year when she “fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess,” referring to her cohost, Hoda Kotb.

Gifford will remain on the show’s wine-soaked fourth hour, Today With Kathie Lee and Hoda, through its 11th anniversary on April 7, 2019.

“It’s an exciting time for me and I’m thrilled about all the projects that are coming up, but it’s also hard because the reason I stayed longer than a year is because I love everybody here so much,” Gifford said through tears.