NBC Has Canceled "Megyn Kelly Today" After She Defended Blackface On The Show

After little more than a year of failing to live up to ratings expectations amid a raft of on-air stumbles, NBC has canceled Megyn Kelly's morning show just days after her on-air defense of blackface created a crisis at the network.

"Megyn Kelly Today is not returning," and NBC spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News Friday. "Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors."

Kelly's attorney, Bryan Freedman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, he said negotiations with NBC News were ongoing.

“Megyn remains an employee of NBC News and discussions about next steps are continuing," he said.

The negotiations likely hinge on how much NBC will pay of her remaining contract, which is reported to be $69 million, as well as what sort of non-compete clause her exit will come with.

Kelly had been on shaky ground at NBC for months, with reports of executives trying to figure out what to do with the former Fox News anchor as her show failed to be a ratings star and she continued to cause controversy.

Her show was never able to match, let alone surpass, the ratings of the third hour of Today, which had been cohosted by Al Roker and Tamron Hall but was bumped to make room for Kelly. Controversial interviews with Alex Jones and Vladi­mir Putin on her nighttime NBC show, as well as a cringeworthy interaction with Jane Fonda on Megyn Kelly Today, didn't help.

Her latest gaffe came Tuesday when she asked her all-white panel "what was racist" about the use of blackface during Halloween.

"Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween," Kelly said. "Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character."

