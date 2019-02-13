Jussie Smollett Says He's "Pissed Off" By People Who Doubt He Was Attacked

Jussie Smollett, the Empire actor who reported an attack to Chicago police last month that’s being investigated as a possible hate crime, says he's angry that some people are doubting him.

“I’m pissed off,” Smollett said in a preview clip of his first interview since the incident, which is set to air in full on Good Morning America on Thursday morning.



When asked what’s making him angry, the actor answered, “It’s the attackers and it’s also the attacks.”

“At first it was a thing of like, listen, if I tell the truth then that’s it ’cause it’s the truth,” Smollett said of his skeptics. “Then it became a thing of like, oh, how can you doubt that? Like, how do you not believe that? It’s the truth.”



“And then it became a thing of like, oh, it’s not necessarily that you don’t believe that this is the truth,” the actor continued. “You don’t even want to see the truth.”