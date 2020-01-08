Jillian Michaels Is Being Criticized For Fat-Shaming Lizzo
“Why aren't we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels told BuzzFeed News.
Jillian Michaels, the former host of NBC’s weight-loss reality show The Biggest Loser, is being criticized for fat-shaming Lizzo on Wednesday, saying she doesn’t know why the public should celebrate the musical artist’s body positivity.
“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels said on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM. “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”
Lizzo, who was nominated for eight Grammys and has topped the charts with her hit singles “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell,” has built a reputation around her unapologetic and positive messaging about body image and self-love.
AM to DM host Alex Berg tweeted about her interview with Michaels, saying, “What I was going to say here is that Lizzo has been incredibly important in giving so many of us a possibility model for accepting our bodies as we are and celebrating bodies that are normally ridiculed. Had to restrain myself from defending Lizzo's honor!”
The video clip from the interview has been circulating online, prompting many people to push back against Michaels’ comments, criticizing her for fat-shaming Lizzo and perpetuating body stereotypes.
“Jillian Michaels hates her own body and is worried that if other people hate their bodies less, they'll stop buying the shit she peddles,” Sara Benincasa tweeted. “She's worried about the bottom line, not Lizzo's health (or yours, or mine.)”
Twitter user @4WheelWorkOut also pointed out that Michaels' comments as a white woman were especially unwarranted when commenting on a black woman’s body.
“Jillian Michaels needs to stfu and leave BW’s bodies alone. Fat =/= unhealthy. And thin doesn’t mean healthy,” @4WheelWorkOut tweeted. “People wanna talk body positivity until a BW actually embraces her body shamelessly.”
A representative for Lizzo did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.
