Jillian Michaels Is Being Criticized For Fat-Shaming Lizzo

Jillian Michaels, the former host of NBC’s weight-loss reality show The Biggest Loser, is being criticized for fat-shaming Lizzo on Wednesday, saying she doesn’t know why the public should celebrate the musical artist’s body positivity.

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels said on BuzzFeed News’ Twitter morning show AM to DM. “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”

Lizzo, who was nominated for eight Grammys and has topped the charts with her hit singles “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell,” has built a reputation around her unapologetic and positive messaging about body image and self-love.