Here Are All The Nominees For The 2020 Grammy Awards
Lizzo leads the pack with eight nominations, followed closely by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X who both snagged six nods.
Album of the Year
I, I, Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
7, Lil Nas X
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
Record of the Year
"Hey Ma," Bon Iver
"Bad Guy", Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Hard Place," H.E.R.
"Talk," Khalid
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee
Song of the Year
"Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
"Hard Place," H.E.R
"Lover," Taylor Swift
"Norman Fucking Rockwell," Lana Del Rey
"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Rosalía
Best Pop Solo
"Spirit," Beyoncé
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No.6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
IGOR, Tyler, the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin', Tanya Tucker
Best Country Song
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
“It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert
“Some of It," Eric Church
“Speechless," Dan + Shay
Best R&B Performance
"Love Again," Daniel Caesar
"Could’ve Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye
"Come Home," Anderson Paak feat. André 3000
Best Rap Song
"Bad Idea," YBN Cordae feat. Chance the Rapper
"Gold Roses," Rick Ross feat. Drake
"A Lot," 21 Savage feat. J. Cole
"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
"Suge," DaBaby
Best Rock Performance
“Pretty Waste," Bones UK
“This Land," Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats," Brittany Howard
“Woman," Karen O and Danger Mouse
“Too Bad," Rival Sons
Best R&B Album
1123, BJ the Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson Paak
Best Alternative Album
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I, I, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Boyfriend," Ariana Grande and Social House
“Sucker," Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee
“Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best Latin Pop Album
Vida, Luis Fonsi
11:11, Maluma
Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
#Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz
Fantasía, Sebastían Yatra
Best Spoken Word Album
Beastie Boys Book, Various Artists
Becoming, Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters
Sekou Anders & String Theory, Sekou Andrews and the String Theory
