 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are All The Nominees For The 2020 Grammy Awards

Trending

Here Are All The Nominees For The 2020 Grammy Awards

Lizzo leads the pack with eight nominations, followed closely by Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X who both snagged six nods.

By Michael Blackmon

Picture of Michael Blackmon Michael Blackmon BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 20, 2019, at 10:13 a.m. ET

Posted on November 20, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. ET

Album of the Year

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

I, I, Bon Iver

Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

7, Lil Nas X

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

Record of the Year

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

"Hey Ma," Bon Iver

"Bad Guy", Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"Talk," Khalid

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

Song of the Year

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

"Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

"Hard Place," H.E.R

"Lover," Taylor Swift

"Norman Fucking Rockwell," Lana Del Rey

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

Best New Artist

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Rosalía

Best Pop Solo

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

"Spirit," Beyoncé

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No.6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Rap Album

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

IGOR, Tyler, the Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best Country Album

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin', Tanya Tucker

Best Country Song

Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

“It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert

“Some of It," Eric Church

“Speechless," Dan + Shay

Best R&B Performance

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

"Love Again," Daniel Caesar

"Could’ve Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye

"Come Home," Anderson Paak feat. André 3000

Best Rap Song

Brad Barket / Getty Images

"Bad Idea," YBN Cordae feat. Chance the Rapper

"Gold Roses," Rick Ross feat. Drake

"A Lot," 21 Savage feat. J. Cole

"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

"Suge," DaBaby

Best Rock Performance

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Pretty Waste," Bones UK

“This Land," Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats," Brittany Howard

“Woman," Karen O and Danger Mouse

“Too Bad," Rival Sons

Best R&B Album

Roger Kisby / Getty Images

1123, BJ the Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson Paak


Best Alternative Album

Patricia De Melo Moreira / Getty Images

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

I, I, Bon Iver

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“Boyfriend," Ariana Grande and Social House

“Sucker," Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best Latin Pop Album

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Vida, Luis Fonsi

11:11, Maluma

Montaner, Ricardo Montaner

#Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz

Fantasía, Sebastían Yatra

Best Spoken Word Album

Martin Sylvest / Getty Images

Beastie Boys Book, Various Artists

Becoming, Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters

Sekou Anders & String Theory, Sekou Andrews and the String Theory

Find a full list of Grammy nominees here.


ADVERTISEMENT