Idris Elba Is Performing At Coachella And People Had No Idea The Actor Is Also A DJ
"Is there anything this guy can’t do?"
The official lineup for Coachella was announced yesterday, featuring artists like Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Janelle Monáe.
But a lot of people were particularly surprised to see one person's name...
That's right: None other than Idris Elba will be performing a DJ set at the music festival.
That's right, the same actor from HBO's The Wire.
And The Office.
And Luther!
Yes, the well-known actor is also a DJ in his spare time.
Lo and behold, Elba's been DJ'ing since he was 14 years old.
Elba regularly tweets about his hobby.
“It’s ironic that I’ve definitely reached a pinnacle in my acting space, which is amazing, but it means that I can’t really take time out to concentrate on music," he told Dancing Astronaut in 2017.
“I don’t imagine that i’m gonna be at the height of Calvin Harris or anything like that, but I would like to be known as a fucking good DJ that comes and kills it across festivals and smaller rooms."
He's even starring in an upcoming Netflix original comedy series as a DJ.
"Is there anything this guy can't do?" is right.
