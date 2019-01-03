BuzzFeed News

Idris Elba Is Performing At Coachella And People Had No Idea The Actor Is Also A DJ

"Is there anything this guy can’t do?"

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on January 3, 2019, at 1:16 p.m. ET

The official lineup for Coachella was announced yesterday, featuring artists like Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Janelle Monáe.

Coachella @coachella

But a lot of people were particularly surprised to see one person's name...

Wait, why is Idris Elba a part of the lineup?! Lol
J a m i e @CandidlyJAMIE

Wait, why is Idris Elba a part of the lineup?! Lol

Why tf is Idris Elba on the setlist at Coachella lmfao
Glen 🤘🏽 @GlenKeepIt100

Why tf is Idris Elba on the setlist at Coachella lmfao

I just have 2 questions about Coachella and then I'm done talking about it forever. 1. How is Tame Impala billed above Aphex Twin? 2. Idris Elba?
johnn O))) @Born_2_Lose

I just have 2 questions about Coachella and then I'm done talking about it forever. 1. How is Tame Impala billed above Aphex Twin? 2. Idris Elba?

Are we just going to ignore the fact that Idris Elba is a dj in his spare time and is on the coachella line up??
Yewande @OneYewande

Are we just going to ignore the fact that Idris Elba is a dj in his spare time and is on the coachella line up??

That's right: None other than Idris Elba will be performing a DJ set at the music festival.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

That's right, the same actor from HBO's The Wire.

HBO

And The Office.

NBC

And Luther!

BBC

Yes, the well-known actor is also a DJ in his spare time.

Ollie Millington / Redferns

Lo and behold, Elba's been DJ'ing since he was 14 years old.

The don @idriselba tells us all about his UK Garage days... Drums anyone?
Mixmag @Mixmag

The don @idriselba tells us all about his UK Garage days... Drums anyone?

"My uncle was a DJ and he used to do weddings and christenings, and basically I was his box boy," Elba told Mixmag, a British electronic dance and clubbing magazine.

Elba regularly tweets about his hobby.

Thanks to my NYC crew for making my trip to @OutputClubBK the best yet! Nuff respect
Idris Elba @idriselba

Thanks to my NYC crew for making my trip to @OutputClubBK the best yet! Nuff respect

New tunes up on my @beatport DJ chart✌🏿#Badman Listen here: https://t.co/R9AIpyPLAt
Idris Elba @idriselba

New tunes up on my @beatport DJ chart✌🏿#Badman Listen here: https://t.co/R9AIpyPLAt

“It’s ironic that I’ve definitely reached a pinnacle in my acting space, which is amazing, but it means that I can’t really take time out to concentrate on music," he told Dancing Astronaut in 2017.

“I don’t imagine that i’m gonna be at the height of Calvin Harris or anything like that, but I would like to be known as a fucking good DJ that comes and kills it across festivals and smaller rooms."

He's even starring in an upcoming Netflix original comedy series as a DJ.

Turn Up Charlie starts streaming in March.
Netflix

Turn Up Charlie starts streaming in March.

"Is there anything this guy can't do?" is right.

Idris Elba DJing at #Coachella this year 😍😍. Is there anything this guy can't do
C H A R L O T T E 🔸 @CharJordan2

Idris Elba DJing at #Coachella this year 😍😍. Is there anything this guy can’t do

