Idris Elba Is Performing At Coachella And People Had No Idea The Actor Is Also A DJ

But a lot of people were particularly surprised to see one person's name...

I just have 2 questions about Coachella and then I'm done talking about it forever. 1. How is Tame Impala billed above Aphex Twin? 2. Idris Elba?

Are we just going to ignore the fact that Idris Elba is a dj in his spare time and is on the coachella line up??

That's right: None other than Idris Elba will be performing a DJ set at the music festival.

That's right, the same actor from HBO's The Wire .

Yes, the well-known actor is also a DJ in his spare time.

"My uncle was a DJ and he used to do weddings and christenings, and basically I was his box boy," Elba told Mixmag, a British electronic dance and clubbing magazine.

The don @idriselba tells us all about his UK Garage days... Drums anyone?

Lo and behold, Elba's been DJ'ing since he was 14 years old.

Thanks to my NYC crew for making my trip to @OutputClubBK the best yet! Nuff respect

“It’s ironic that I’ve definitely reached a pinnacle in my acting space, which is amazing, but it means that I can’t really take time out to concentrate on music," he told Dancing Astronaut in 2017.

“I don’t imagine that i’m gonna be at the height of Calvin Harris or anything like that, but I would like to be known as a fucking good DJ that comes and kills it across festivals and smaller rooms."