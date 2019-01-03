BuzzFeed News

The Coachella Lineup Has Been Announced And It Is Perfect

Ariana Grande will be just the fourth female artist — and the youngest woman ever — to headline the event.

By Jenna Clarke

Posted on January 3, 2019, at 1:23 a.m. ET

Attention all passengers, the 2019 Coachella lineup has been announced and I don't mean to over-egg this but IT'S A BELTER.

Coachella

Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, and Aussie band Tame Impala will headline over the two weekends.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Childish Gambino

Grande will become only the fourth female artist to headline the festival in Coachella's 20-year history.

She is also the youngest female artist ever to be at the top of the bill. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal

humbled and excited as all hell @coachella 🌵 thank u
Ariana Grande

All-girl outfit Blackpink will also be performing, making history as the first female K-pop band to play Coachella.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Interscope
Blackpink's US debut is literally at Coachella, the biggest and most popular music festival. They're really at a god tier level. They getting booked with just 9 songs and 2 years of being in the industry. Their power is literally scaring me
• v i v i • #MissKoreaJisooDay

Since the lineup was announced, the internet has turned into a collective chorus of "shut up and take my money."

Everyone two days ago “we gotta save” “this the year to save” “don’t invite me out” *coachella lineup comes out* Everyone:
omelette du fromage

the coachella lineup is fucking staaaaacked omg idk if i can take photos there this year- there’s soooo many artist i wanna see perform 😳
bryant

ariana stans selling their feet pics for coachella tickets
zach 🌫

Never been to Coachella. This seems like the year to fix that.
brandon / jinx

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Passes on sale Friday at 11am PT
Coachella

