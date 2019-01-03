The Coachella Lineup Has Been Announced And It Is Perfect
Ariana Grande will be just the fourth female artist — and the youngest woman ever — to headline the event.
Attention all passengers, the 2019 Coachella lineup has been announced and I don't mean to over-egg this but IT'S A BELTER.
Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, and Aussie band Tame Impala will headline over the two weekends.
Grande will become only the fourth female artist to headline the festival in Coachella's 20-year history.
All-girl outfit Blackpink will also be performing, making history as the first female K-pop band to play Coachella.
Since the lineup was announced, the internet has turned into a collective chorus of "shut up and take my money."
Tickets go on sale on Friday.
