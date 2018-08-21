Asia Argento Is Denying Sexually Assaulting Jimmy Bennett

"I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false," Argento said in a statement.

Asia Argento, one of Harvey Weinstein's accusers and a prominent voice in the #MeToo movement, is denying allegations that she sexually assaulted actor Jimmy Bennett when he was a teenager.



"I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false," Argento said in a statement first provided to journalist Yashar Ali. "I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett."

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Argento had settled a lawsuit last year with Bennett, who alleged the Italian actor assaulted him in a California hotel room in 2013 when he was 17 years old and she was 37. The newspaper reported Argento paid the former child actor, who played her son in the 2004 film The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, a settlement of $380,000.

She declined to speak to the Times prior to the Sunday story, but said in a statement on Tuesday she had never had sex with Bennett.

However, she did acknowledge having paid Bennett, accusing him of making an "exorbitant request of money" because he was having money troubles.

