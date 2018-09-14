Ariana Grande Shared An Emotional Message And Video In Memory Of Mac Miller
“I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to.”
Ariana Grande has shared an emotional post mourning the death of 26-year-old rapper Mac Miller, who died Sept. 6 of a suspected drug overdose.
Miller and Grande dated from 2016 until 2018. The couple broke up in May.
Last week, the pop singer shared this photo of her late ex-boyfriend without a caption.
On Friday, Grande posted this video of Miller that shows the pair laughing and talking, along with an emotional caption.
“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it,” Grande wrote.
“I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to,” she continued. “The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
