Ariana Grande Shared An Emotional Message And Video In Memory Of Mac Miller

“I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to.”

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on September 14, 2018, at 4:14 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande has shared an emotional post mourning the death of 26-year-old rapper Mac Miller, who died Sept. 6 of a suspected drug overdose.

Miller and Grande dated from 2016 until 2018. The couple broke up in May.

Grande got engaged to Pete Davidson one month later.
Grande got engaged to Pete Davidson one month later.

Last week, the pop singer shared this photo of her late ex-boyfriend without a caption.

On Friday, Grande posted this video of Miller that shows the pair laughing and talking, along with an emotional caption.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it,” Grande wrote.

“We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else.”

“I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to,” she continued. “The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

