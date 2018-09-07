Celebrities Are Tweeting How Mac Miller Inspired Them
“You inspired me throughout high school, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you,” Post Malone tweeted.
Rapper Mac Miller died Friday of a suspected overdose. He was 26.
Miller, whose given name was Malcolm James McCormick, had been a fixture of the hip-hop community since his mixtape K.I.D.S. debuted in 2010, and he had collaborated with some of the biggest artists in pop music. He had just released his fifth album, Swimming, Aug. 3.
Some of the biggest artists in the industry went on social media to mourn his death and praise the impact he made on music.
They also offered messages of hope to those struggling with addiction, which Miller was open about in his personal life.
Post Malone, a contemporary of Miller, said, “God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. ... You inspired me throughout high school, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you.”
Logic wrote, "Mac I Love You! You were a huge inspiration on my come up."
"You wrote the soundtrack to my college years and I'm so happy I got to know you," said Charlie Puth.
“Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all,” Solange Knowles wrote.
Chance the Rapper said he had met Miller during a crucial time in his life and that he helped launch his career.
“Beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” Chance wrote.
Snoop Dogg shared footage of himself and Miller in Scary Movie 5.
“Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You,” wrote Jaden Smith.
Future said, “My guy MAC MILLER...rest up bro 🙏🏾”
Several artists said they had only recently spoken with Miller, making his death a sudden shock.
Wiz Khalifa, also from Miller’s native Pittsburgh, hashtagged their shared area code.
