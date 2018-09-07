Celebrities Are Tweeting How Mac Miller Inspired Them

BuzzFeed News

“You inspired me throughout high school, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you,” Post Malone tweeted.

By Blake Montgomery

Last updated on September 7, 2018, at 7:31 p.m. ET

Posted on September 7, 2018, at 6:02 p.m. ET


Rapper Mac Miller died Friday of a suspected overdose. He was 26.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Miller, whose given name was Malcolm James McCormick, had been a fixture of the hip-hop community since his mixtape K.I.D.S. debuted in 2010, and he had collaborated with some of the biggest artists in pop music. He had just released his fifth album, Swimming, Aug. 3.

I’m so saddened to hear about @MacMiller☹️😩 such a kind spirit Sending prayers for strength for his family &amp; friends &amp; fans during this difficult time🙏🏾
Missy Elliott @MissyElliott

Some of the biggest artists in the industry went on social media to mourn his death and praise the impact he made on music.

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller
J. Cole @JColeNC

They also offered messages of hope to those struggling with addiction, which Miller was open about in his personal life.

This is a message for anybody in this game that’s going through something. If you don’t feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me.
J. Cole @JColeNC

Post Malone, a contemporary of Miller, said, “God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. ... You inspired me throughout high school, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you.”

God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac.
Beerbongs &amp; Bentleys @PostMalone

Logic wrote, "Mac I Love You! You were a huge inspiration on my come up."

Mac I Love You! You were a huge inspiration on my come up. Thank you for the countless hours of fun listening to your music with my homies! This has me so fucked up! You will be missed and always remembered #KIDS
Young Sinatra @Logic301

"You wrote the soundtrack to my college years and I'm so happy I got to know you," said Charlie Puth.

I can’t keep losing friends like this...I wish I spent more time with you these past weeks...I’m so sorry... rip MAC...you wrote the soundtrack to my college years and I’m so happy I got to know you...this sucks this really really sucks.
CHARLIE PUTH @charlieputh

“Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all,” Solange Knowles wrote.

Rest in your peace Mac Miller. Always exuded so much kindness and goodness. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all.
solange knowles @solangeknowles

Chance the Rapper said he had met Miller during a crucial time in his life and that he helped launch his career.

Its so crazy cause earl literally hit me up this morning him and vince were real friebds I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone male sure u tell em
Chance The Rapper @chancetherapper

“Beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” Chance wrote.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.
Chance The Rapper @chancetherapper

Snoop Dogg shared footage of himself and Miller in Scary Movie 5.

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today 🌟 @macmiller 🙏🏾 https://t.co/AZkqUlhm1V
Snoop Dogg @SnoopDogg

“Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You,” wrote Jaden Smith.

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You
Jaden Smith @officialjaden

Future said, “My guy MAC MILLER...rest up bro 🙏🏾”

My guy MAC MILLER...rest up bro 🙏🏾
FUTURE/FREEBANDZ @1future

Several artists said they had only recently spoken with Miller, making his death a sudden shock.

we spoke less than two weeks ago. Wtf dude. This makes me so sad. Rip Mac!!! @MacMiller
Underdog @lilyachty

Wiz Khalifa, also from Miller’s native Pittsburgh, hashtagged their shared area code.

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412
Wiz Khalifa @wizkhalifa

