The 2020 Oscar Nominations Are, Yet Again, So White And Barely Include People Of Color

STXfilms Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers.

After announcing the 2020 Oscar nominations on Monday, the Academy is being criticized for its mostly white nominees and overall lack of diversity. Critics and viewers were upset that a number of nonwhite actors were snubbed for their performances this year, despite having been recognized and nominated for Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, and Screen Actors Guild awards. The snubs included Awkwafina in The Farewell, Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name, Lupita Nyong'o in Us, and Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy, among others. Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas was also snubbed. Cynthia Erivo, who played Harriet Tubman in Harriet, is the only nonwhite actor nominated.

Focus Features Cynthia Erivo in Harriet.

Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho, was also nominated for six Academy Awards. It is the first South Korean film to be nominated in the Best Picture, Best Director, and Best International Feature Film categories. It was also nominated for Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Screenplay. Some people even revived the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, a movement created in 2015 by April Reign to highlight how white Oscar nominations and awards remain. “One Black acting nominee ... despite a plethora of chances to reward so many amazing performances from Black, Latinx and Asian actors this year,” @mathewrodriguez tweeted. “One nominee doesn't excuse this #OscarsSoWhite lineup.” Twitter user @thekareem wrote, “Lupita Nyong'o Jennifer Lopez Awkwafina. I saw more conversations about how good these 3 performances were than all of the Oscar nominees combined. The Academy is dooming itself to irrelevancy. #OscarsSoWhite.”

Lupita Nyong'o Jennifer Lopez Awkwafina I saw more conversations about how good these 3 performances were than all of the Oscar nominees combined. The Academy is dooming itself to irrelevancy. #OscarsSoWhite