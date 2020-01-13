Here Are The 2020 Oscar Nominations

Joaquin Phoenix at the Golden Globes

Jonathan Pryce — The Two Popes

Leonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

Antonio Banderas — Pain and Glory

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Little Women

The Irishman

Cynthia Erivo at the Critics' Choice Awards

Leading Actress:

Cyntha Erivo — Harriet

Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan — Little Women

Charlize Theron — Bombshell

Renee Zellweger — Judy

Directing:

The Irishman — Martin Scorsese

Joker — Todd Phillips

1917 — Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino

Parasite — Bong Joon Ho

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates — Richard Jewel

Laura Dern — Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson — Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh — Little Women

Margot Robbie — Bombshell

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes

Al Pacino — The Irishman

Joe Pesci — The Irishman

Brad Pitt — Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Sound Mixing:

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score:

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated Short:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' window

Saria

A Sister

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short

In The Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi — Poland

Honeyland — North Macedonia

Les Miserables — France

Pain and Glory — Spain

Parasite — South Korea

Production Design

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Parasite

Film Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time .. In Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Animated Feature Film

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Original Song

“I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away” — Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” — Rocketman

“I'm Standing With You” — Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown” — Frozen II

“Stand Up” — Harriet

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman — Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi

Joker — Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women — Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay:

Knives Out — Rian Johnson

Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach

1917 — Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson Cairns

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino

Parasite — Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood