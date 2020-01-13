Here Are The 2020 Oscar Nominations
The Academy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday morning. Joker led with 11 nominations.
Best Picture:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Leading Actor:
Antonio Banderas — Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood
Adam Driver — Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix — Joker
Jonathan Pryce — The Two Popes
Leading Actress:
Cyntha Erivo — Harriet
Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan — Little Women
Charlize Theron — Bombshell
Renee Zellweger — Judy
Directing:
The Irishman — Martin Scorsese
Joker — Todd Phillips
1917 — Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino
Parasite — Bong Joon Ho
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates — Richard Jewel
Laura Dern — Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson — Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh — Little Women
Margot Robbie — Bombshell
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes
Al Pacino — The Irishman
Joe Pesci — The Irishman
Brad Pitt — Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Sound Mixing:
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
Sound Editing
Ford v. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score:
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated Short:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live Action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' window
Saria
A Sister
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short
In The Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi — Poland
Honeyland — North Macedonia
Les Miserables — France
Pain and Glory — Spain
Parasite — South Korea
Production Design
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
Parasite
Film Editing
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time .. In Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Animated Feature Film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Original Song
“I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away” — Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” — Rocketman
“I'm Standing With You” — Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown” — Frozen II
“Stand Up” — Harriet
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman — Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi
Joker — Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women — Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay:
Knives Out — Rian Johnson
Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach
1917 — Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson Cairns
Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino
Parasite — Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood
