 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are The 2020 Oscar Nominations

Trending

Here Are The 2020 Oscar Nominations

The Academy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday morning. Joker led with 11 nominations.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Picture of Mary Ann Georgantopoulos Mary Ann Georgantopoulos BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 13, 2020, at 9:16 a.m. ET

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Joaquin Phoenix at the Golden Globes

Best Picture:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Leading Actor:

Antonio Banderas — Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

Adam Driver — Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix — Joker

Jonathan Pryce — The Two Popes

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo at the Critics' Choice Awards

Leading Actress:

Cyntha Erivo — Harriet

Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan — Little Women

Charlize Theron — Bombshell

Renee Zellweger — Judy

Directing:

The Irishman — Martin Scorsese

Joker — Todd Phillips

1917 — Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino

Parasite — Bong Joon Ho

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates — Richard Jewel

Laura Dern — Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson — Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh — Little Women

Margot Robbie — Bombshell

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes

Al Pacino — The Irishman

Joe Pesci — The Irishman

Brad Pitt — Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood

Sound Mixing:

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score:

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated Short:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' window

Saria

A Sister

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short

In The Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi — Poland

Honeyland — North Macedonia

Les Miserables — France

Pain and Glory — Spain

Parasite — South Korea

Production Design

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Parasite

Film Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time .. In Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Animated Feature Film

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Original Song

“I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away” — Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” — Rocketman

“I'm Standing With You” — Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown” — Frozen II

“Stand Up” — Harriet

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman — Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi

Joker — Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women — Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay:

Knives Out — Rian Johnson

Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach

1917 — Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson Cairns

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino

Parasite — Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

ADVERTISEMENT