The Oscars Just Snubbed A Whole Bunch Of Women In Their Nominations For Best Director
And Jennifer Lopez didn't get nominated for her role in Hustlers either.
Once again, the Oscars snubbed female directors in its nominations on Monday. Not a single woman was nominated for Best Director, even though many of the year's most acclaimed movies were directed by women.
Greta Gerwig was not nominated for directing Little Women — despite the film getting six other nominations, including Best Picture, Costume Design, Score, and Actress in a Leading and a Supporting Role.
Other widely praised women directors who did not get nominated for the award include Marielle Heller for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Lulu Wang for The Farewell, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, and Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers.
"Congratulations to those men," Issa Rae deadpanned as she announced the Best Director nominees on the Oscars livestream.
These are only a few of the many snubs from the Academy, which has been repeatedly been called out for having disproportionately white and male nominees and winners.
Many fans felt that Jennifer Lopez deserved a nomination for her role in Hustlers. Beyoncé also was not nominated for best original song for "Spirit," which she wrote and performed for The Lion King.
The nominations have sparked anger and disappointment, with many people wondering how the field of nominees could still be so regressively homogeneous in 2020.
In 2016, the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite went viral after no actors of color were nominated for Best Leading or Supporting Actor. Many celebrities boycotted the awards show that year as a result.
The same year, the ACLU announced it was investigating discrimination in Hollywood hiring practices over the lack of women directors.
