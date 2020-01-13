And Jennifer Lopez didn't get nominated for her role in Hustlers either.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan

Once again, the Oscars snubbed female directors in its nominations on Monday. Not a single woman was nominated for Best Director, even though many of the year's most acclaimed movies were directed by women. Greta Gerwig was not nominated for directing Little Women — despite the film getting six other nominations, including Best Picture, Costume Design, Score, and Actress in a Leading and a Supporting Role.



to nominate Greta for best picture and best screenplay and best actresses but not best director just truly speaks to the way we don't view women as auteurs no matter how much they clearly ARE.

Other widely praised women directors who did not get nominated for the award include Marielle Heller for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Lulu Wang for The Farewell, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, and Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers. "Congratulations to those men," Issa Rae deadpanned as she announced the Best Director nominees on the Oscars livestream.



Issa Rae, after announcing the Best Director category: "Congratulations to those men."

These are only a few of the many snubs from the Academy, which has been repeatedly been called out for having disproportionately white and male nominees and winners.



Wow...can't believe Jennifer Lopez was snubbed. She legitimately deserved to win this thing. #OscarNoms #OscarsSoWhite

Many fans felt that Jennifer Lopez deserved a nomination for her role in Hustlers. Beyoncé also was not nominated for best original song for "Spirit," which she wrote and performed for The Lion King. The nominations have sparked anger and disappointment, with many people wondering how the field of nominees could still be so regressively homogeneous in 2020.



no greta gerwig oscar nomination for little women is my villain origin story

When The Oscars voting body is overwhelmingly white,male and with an average age of near the grave we really have to question what validation from them even means. Filmmakers like Lulu Wang,Alma Harel,Mati Diop and Greta Gerwig made the films that moved me this year not clownman

voters: we'd nominate women directors if there were any! greta gerwig: hey i- voters: if only there were women lulu wang: um- voters: not enough women! alma har'el: actually- voters: not a women in sight olivia wilde: but- voters: THERE'S ONLY MEN céline sciamma: ferme ta gueule

In 2016, the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite went viral after no actors of color were nominated for Best Leading or Supporting Actor. Many celebrities boycotted the awards show that year as a result.

The same year, the ACLU announced it was investigating discrimination in Hollywood hiring practices over the lack of women directors.