The Best Bed Sheets For Every Type Of Sleeper

If it’s been a while since you replaced your sheets or you’ve just grown tired of looking at yours every day, it may be time to spruce up your sleep setup. But with so many bedding options, choosing the best sheets for your body temperature (hot sleepers unite!), budget and aesthetic can be overwhelming. Are you after the softness of percale, the warmth of flannel or the cooling sensation of bamboo? Those new to the vast world of bedding may need a little guidance on where to start.



That’s why we searched every corner of the Internet for the best type of sheets for every kind of sleeper. We looked through multiple pages of reviews, inspected the details of what material these sheets are made from and made sure to include ones with plenty of color options, too. From options by Brooklinen to Sijo to Target, we rounded up sheets for every sleeper at every price point.