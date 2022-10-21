The Best Bed Sheets For Every Type Of Sleeper

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.
If it’s been a while since you replaced your sheets or you’ve just grown tired of looking at yours every day, it may be time to spruce up your sleep setup. But with so many bedding options, choosing the best sheets for your body temperature (hot sleepers unite!), budget and aesthetic can be overwhelming. Are you after the softness of percale, the warmth of flannel or the cooling sensation of bamboo? Those new to the vast world of bedding may need a little guidance on where to start.
That’s why we searched every corner of the Internet for the best type of sheets for every kind of sleeper. We looked through multiple pages of reviews, inspected the details of what material these sheets are made from and made sure to include ones with plenty of color options, too. From options by Brooklinen to Sijo to Target, we rounded up sheets for every sleeper at every price point.
For hotel-quality sleep
Brooklinen sateen sheet set
Made of buttery sateen, these luxe Brooklinen sheets are a must for any bedroom or guest room (if you really want to impress visitors). They have a 480 thread count and a slight shine that just oozes quality. The set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases, and in a variety of color options including white, gray, and cream, a window pane print and several limited edition colors including tan, toffee and dark blue. Sizes are available from twin to California king.
Promising review: “I always call these my ‘hotel quality sheets.’ I love them so much! They’re just the right balance of cool and soft. Definitely worth every penny!” — Rebecca Z.
You can buy this sateen sheet set from Brooklinen for around $135.
For sleepers on a budget
Threshold 400 thread count cotton sheet set
We've raved about these sheets from Target in the past, so it's no wonder that they made this list of some of the best you can get. These wrinkle- and pill-resistant sheets are made with 100% cotton and come in multiple colors like dark gray, blush pink, gray plaid and light blue. And if you've had issues before with your fitted sheet not staying put around your mattress, worry no more. The fitted sheet in this set has a special fit technology that keeps it secure and fits mattresses up to 18 inches thick. The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and one pillowcase. Twin to California king sizes are available.
Promising review: “These sheets are absolutely wonderful! They wash well, are soft against the skin, and fit very deep pocket mattresses. I even suggested these sheets to my mother, who is picky about sheets (she usually buys the super expensive ones), and she even said they are good sheets and she’ll buy these again.” — Queenie
You can buy this Threshold sheet set from Target for around $35.
For cold sleepers
Cuddl Duds flannel sheet set
Our very own head of HuffPost Life, Kristen Aiken, owns these comfy sheets and swears by them. "My mom and I haven’t bought anything but these for the past decade’s worth of winters, and if you invite me to your housewarming, I’m guaranteed to bring you a set of these sheets. They’re so cozy and cute," she told me.
Ideal for the colder months, these heavyweight flannel sheets offer just the right amount of softness and warmth you'll want on chilly nights. They come in a variety of styles, including gray plaid, blue, dog print, Santa print, red tartan and green in sizes from twin to California king.
Promising review: “These sheets are softer than any other flannel sheets I’ve owned and the colors stay true wash after wash. I’d highly recommend these sheets!” — USA mom
You can buy this Cuddl Duds flannel sheet set from Kohl's for around $45.
For hot sleepers
LuxClub bamboo sheet set
Another sheet set our team loves is this eco-friendly bamboo option, which is great if you love changing the theme of your bedroom often because it comes in a whopping 41 colors. Orange, taupe, yellow, red, dark gray, and lime green are just a few possibilities. And if you're a hot sleeper, you'll also appreciate they're moisture-wicking and made of a smooth, bamboo-derived blend. The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases and is made in sizes from twin to California king.
Promising review: "I waited to write a review until after I’d had these for a few months. We love them so much we came back and bought them in three more colors. The aqua color is vibrant and has not faded after 3 months of weekly washing. They hold up well, fit our deep Sleep Number mattress, and the corners never slide off. The sheets feel cool and soft and are wrinkle-free unless you leave them wadded up in a basket for a week. These are the only brand we have used since we bought them. All my other sheets have moved to the back of the closet." — Wanda
You can buy this LuxClub bamboo sheet set from Amazon for around $28.
For sleepers who love soft sheets
Quince linen sheet set
Made from ethically woven European flax, Quince's pre-washed linen sheet set includes one linen fitted sheet, one flat sheet and either one or two pillowcases, depending on which size you purchase. Although heavier than cotton sheets, these soft sheets offer breathability to get you through cold winters and hot summers. They come in multiple colors, including white, blue, terracotta, sage and light gray. Sizes are available from twin to California king.
Promising review: "We love our new sheets—they are the most cozy, and they are perfect for hot summer months (and I’m sure they’ll also be perfect for the winter months too! Linen is so great that way!). Already have our next set waiting to be purchased :)" — Katherine K.
You can buy this linen sheet set from Quince for around $130.
For sensitive skin
Sijo eucalyptus sheet set
Eucalyptus provides a ton of great benefits for your skin, thanks to its natural antibacterial properties. Sijo's hypoallergenic eucalyptus sheets are perfect for hot sleepers as they're ultra-soft and cooling. The set includes one fitted sheet, two pillowcases and the option to add a flat sheet. They come in six colors: green, white, cream, pink, gray and blue. Sizes are available from twin to California king.
Promising review: "These are the first sheets I’ve spent more than $20 on ever and I’m obsessed! They’re so smooth and don’t feel stiff or hot. They keep me cool all night and they’re so comfy. Definitely recommend, I got the forest color and they are beautiful! Such a unique color for sheets." — Alyssa C.
You can buy this eucalyptus sheet set from Sijo for around $95.
For sleepers looking to splurge
Parachute percale sheet set
This crisp set contains sheets made from 100% long-staple Egyptian cotton in an array of colors like cream, white, light gray, brown and moss green. The set comes with one fitted sheet, one pillowcase, one duvet cover and the option to add a flat sheet. Sizes are available from twin to California king.
Promising review: "These are the absolute best sheets I’ve ever owned. I was hesitant at first to order because of the cost. But oh man they are worth it. I can see them lasting a long long time due to the excellent quality and I definitely will not get ‘tired’ of sleeping on them." — Gina T.
You can buy this percale sheet set from Parachute for around $279.
The Citizenry stonewashed linen bedding bundle
If you're looking to splurge even more, consider The Citizenry's French flax linen bedding set, which comes with everything you need to dress your entire bed: one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, four pillowcases and one duvet cover. Our senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe recently raved about their buttery softness, high-quality appearance and sustainability. They come in plenty of earth-tone colors like burnt orange, olive green, camel brown, cream and rose pink. Sizes are available from full to California king.
Promising review: "The nicest, most comfortable sheets I’ve ever slept in. I cannot rave about these enough. Have slept on them for 2 weeks and they are cozy and breathable. Had no idea sheets could be such a game changer until we found these." — Scott
You can buy this stonewashed linen bedding bundle from The Citizenry for around $535.
