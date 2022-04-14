13 Cooling Products For Sleep If You Always Wake Up In A Sweat

Most people have experienced the chaos of night sweats, have been in a bed with someone who radiates heat, or at least have woken up hot in the middle of the night, tossing and turning and unable to fall back asleep.

Since good sleep is essential for your health and general functionality, it’s a good idea to do whatever you can to get it, whether that means blocking out light with an eye mask, exercising, listening to music to help you sleep, avoiding the snooze button, or using whatever products help regulate your body temperature.

One thing to consider if you’re having serious night sweats is whether you’re experiencing any other symptoms along with them, said Dr. Raj Dasgupta of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

If you have night sweats alone, it may not be a reason to consult a doctor, but if it’s that plus other symptoms like a fever, weight loss, or any other concerning changes, you should definitely see a medical professional to determine the underlying cause.

What causes night sweats?

According to Dasgupta, roughly 20 million people have obstructive sleep apnea, an intermittent blockage of airflow during sleep, which is one of the conditions that has been linked to night sweats. Other symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea to look out for include snoring and daytime sleepiness.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), diabetes, and obesity are among the other things that can cause night sweats. Hormonal changes are also high on the list of possible causes, particularly for women.

“At all stages of adult development, women have fluctuations in body temperature that are related to their hormones,” said clinical psychologist Janet Kennedy, the founder of NYC Sleep Doctor, which offers sleep therapy, psychotherapy, and coaching for troubled sleepers. “Whether that's just a predictable PMS or it's during pregnancy, postpartum, period, perimenopause, or menopause, hormonal fluctuations affect body temperature and our ability to fall asleep and stay asleep.”

Certain medications, including antidepressants and antipsychotics, have been associated with night sweats as well.

While it’s possible that there is a medical or physiological reason for overheating in the night, experts agree that environmental causes like bedroom temperature and bedding are the most likely culprit.

How to cool down for sleep

No matter the cause, there are some tools and environmental tricks that can help manage night sweats and temperature-related sleep issues, Kennedy said.

“The body temperature is supposed to cool as you get ready to go to bed,” she told BuzzFeed News. “That drop in core body temperature signals that it's time to sleep, and if your body is heating up too soon in the night, or if you're hot at bedtime, then it's going to be very difficult to fall asleep or return to sleep.”

One of her recommendations is to take a warm shower or bath about 90 minutes before bed. Your body temperature will increase and then cool rapidly, which can help initiate a good, solid sleep. This trick is commonly referred to as the “warm bath effect.”

While you can’t necessarily control whether your body heats up in the middle of the night, there are some simple things you can try to regulate your temperature and avoid having it wake you up.

“What are you wearing to bed? What is your blanket? What is your pillow? What is the temperature in your room?” Dasgupta said. “You want to manage things as closely to the sheets as possible.”

Many mattresses, pillows, and even mattress toppers are now designed to allow that heat to dissipate. Breathable fabrics like crisp cotton, cool linen, silk, and bamboo are some of the better options when it comes to cooling sheets, pajamas, and pillowcases. Even better if they’re moisture-wicking so that you’re not lying in all that heat and sweat.

Dasgupta recommends changing sheets and pillowcases regularly to keep them clean and avoiding sleeping with pets, which can increase bed temperature. (Although what feels most comfortable isn’t the same for everyone.) Find materials that feel good against your skin and won’t exacerbate any allergies, and stick to the broad guidelines for sleep hygiene, which include having a consistent bedtime, dimming the lights, and avoiding digital distractions.