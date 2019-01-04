One Of Asia's Biggest Alcohol Companies Has Stopped Releasing Pornographic Calendars

In October last year, the drinks company said it would stop the nude calendars after a backlash against their depiction of women.

The calendars, which could be ordered online and appear in some South Korean pubs, are made by a number of alcohol brands including HiteJinro. Companies also make a "friendly" calendar featuring either clothed women or other pictures.

In 2018, South Korea grappled with its own #MeToo movement — the year saw protests about the country's spycam problem, beauty standards , and violence against women, as well as individual cases of alleged sexual assault by powerful figures .

Anna, a 25-year-old activist from Cheongju who asked for her full name not to be shared, said that a lot of women in South Korea have grown up with sexualized nudity and the calendars being normalized.

"When I was a child, I occasionally followed my mother when she had dinner with her colleagues. I saw HiteJinro calendars there," she said. "The picture in the calendar was not just a 'sexy bikini photo,' it was more than that. Women who are nude or semi-nude, barely covering their nipples and their body parts, were shown on those calendars. I still remember feeling shocked seeing those pictures. My mother hid the calendar from me, but adult men near our table watched that calendar from January to December, over and over.

"The shocking part is that the place where I went with my mother wasn't a prostitution house or bar for adults. It was just an ordinary Korean restaurant that serves meals and drinks, where children, family, and lots of people usually go to. It's not that every single restaurant in Korea had that calendar, but most of them do."