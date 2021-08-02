 Skip To Content
These Photos Show The Enormous Turnout For Lollapalooza Despite Delta Concerns

There was a massive turnout for Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival, which was one of the biggest public gatherings in the US since the start of the pandemic.

By Kirsten Chilstrom and David Mack

Picture of Kirsten Chilstrom Kirsten Chilstrom BuzzFeed News Photo Editor Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 2, 2021, at 2:34 p.m. ET

Lollapalooza was held this past weekend in Chicago, with an estimated 100,000 people flocking to the city’s Grant Park for each day of the four-day music festival.

After the festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revelers enjoyed sets from acts such as Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, the Foo Fighters, and Megan Thee Stallion. (Organizers canceled a planned appearance by DaBaby following outrage at the rapper’s recent anti-gay statements.)

The festival went ahead despite surging cases of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus both in Chicago and across the country.

Organizers required attendees to wear masks at any indoor spaces, and all guests had to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the festival. (Some 600 people were turned away on Thursday, the festival’s first day, for not having either).

These photos give a sense of the massive turnout for Lollapalooza, which was one of the biggest public gatherings in the US since the start of the pandemic.


Thousands of people fill the crowd at Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago as seen from above.
Colin Hinkle / Soaring Badger Productions

Aerial view of the crowd at Lollapalooza on July 31, 2021.

Thousands of young people pack into a festival venue for Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Scott Legato / Getty Images

Festivalgoers attend day three of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2021, in Chicago.

The Chicago skyline lights up with the words &quot;Vacc to Lolla&quot; behind a crowd of evening festival attendees at Lollapalooza music festival.
Gary Miller / FilmMagic

A view of the audience as the Foo Fighters perform on the last day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Aug. 1, 2021, in Chicago.

Musician Princess Nokia crowd surfs during her daytime performance at Lollapalooza music festival.
Scott Legato / Getty Images,

Princess Nokia performs on day four of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Aug. 1, 2021, in Chicago.

An inflatable character bobs amongst hundreds of hands in the air at Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.
Scott Legato / Getty Images,

Festivalgoers attend day three of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2021, in Chicago.

Thousands of young people pack into a festival venue for Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Michael Hickey / Getty Images

Festivalgoers on day four of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Aug. 1, 2021, in Chicago.

A candid view of a crowd of people at Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

A crowd begins to mosh during Limp Bizkit's set at Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park on July 31.

Young audience members at Lollapalooza music festival raise hands and scream in excitement at the music festival in Chicago.
Michael Hickey / Getty Images

The general atmosphere on day one of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2021, in Chicago.

Fans pack behind barricades for the evening music set at Lollapalooza music festival.
Erika Goldring / WireImage

The atmosphere during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2021, in Chicago.

Hundreds of fans raise hands in the air and sing during an afternoon at Lollapalooza music festival.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

A general view of the atmosphere during Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park on July 31 in Chicago.

A male attendee motions to kiss a female attendee at Lollapalooza music festival.
Michael Hickey / Getty Images

The general atmosphere on day three of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2021, in Chicago.

Dust fills the air as attendees lift their arms up at Lollapalooza music festival.
Josh Brasted / FilmMagic

A general view of the atmosphere during the 30th anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Aug. 1, 2021, in Chicago.

A musician is seen laying on stage holding a guitar as the crowd of thousands is seen in the background at Lollapalooza.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Kenji Chan performs on stage with Jxdn during Lollapalooza on Aug. 1, 2021, in Chicago.

Musician Trevor Daniel shakes hands and sings as he moves through the crowd along the barricades at Lollapalooza.
Josh Brasted / FilmMagic

Trevor Daniel performs during Lollapalooza on July 31, 2021, in Chicago.

Fans pack behind barricades for the afternoon music set at Lollapalooza music festival.
Gary Miller / FilmMagic

A view of the atmosphere during day three of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2021, in Chicago.

A musician is seen jumping high in the air with a guitar as an audience takes in a performance at Lollapalooza.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Tai Verdes performs on stage during Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park on July 30 in Chicago.

A crowded view of attendees at Lollapalooza music festival.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

A general view of the atmosphere during Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park on July 31, 2021, in Chicago.

Lollapalooza music festival attendees form a line around a block in Chicago as they prepare to check in to their hotel.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Guests stand in a line that is about a block long to check into the Congress Plaza Hotel across from the Lollapalooza music festival on July 29, 2021, in Chicago.

Musician Max Schneider stands above a crowd of young people as he performs at Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.
Erika Goldring / WireImage,

Max Schneider aka MAX performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2021, in Chicago.

Signage outside of Lollapalooza asks attendees to have proof of vaccination ready to present at gate.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Guests are asked to show proof of having been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as they arrive for the first day of the Lollapalooza music festival on July 29, 2021, in Chicago.

Attendees gather at the entrance to Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Guests arrive for the first day of the Lollapalooza music festival on July 29, 2021, in Chicago.

Michael Hickey / Getty Images

The general atmosphere on day one of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2021, in Chicago.

Michael Hickey / Getty Images

The general atmosphere on day three of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2021, in Chicago.

Musician Flipp Dinero sings to an enthusiastic group of young people at Lollapalooza.
Josh Brasted / FilmMagic

Flipp Dinero performs during the 30th anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Aug. 1 in Chicago.

Michael Hickey / Getty Images

The general atmosphere on day three of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2021, in Chicago.

Festival attendees hold a &quot;Chicago Loves You&quot; sign as they await a performance at Lollapalooza.
Michael Hickey / Getty Images

The general atmosphere on day one of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2021, in Chicago.


