These Photos Show The Enormous Turnout For Lollapalooza Despite Delta Concerns

Lollapalooza was held this past weekend in Chicago, with an estimated 100,000 people flocking to the city’s Grant Park for each day of the four-day music festival.



After the festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revelers enjoyed sets from acts such as Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, the Foo Fighters, and Megan Thee Stallion. (Organizers canceled a planned appearance by DaBaby following outrage at the rapper’s recent anti-gay statements.)

The festival went ahead despite surging cases of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus both in Chicago and across the country.

Organizers required attendees to wear masks at any indoor spaces, and all guests had to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the festival. (Some 600 people were turned away on Thursday, the festival’s first day, for not having either).

These photos give a sense of the massive turnout for Lollapalooza, which was one of the biggest public gatherings in the US since the start of the pandemic.