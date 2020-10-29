One Of The Alleged Michigan Kidnapping Plotters Used Facebook To Coordinate With Other Extremists And Target Other Governors

A leader of the group charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had also discussed plans to kidnap or harm politicians in North and South Carolina and had been under FBI surveillance for at least six months before the Michigan plot was foiled, newly unsealed affidavits reveal.

Barry Croft, 44, a Delaware resident and the only federal defendant in the Michigan plot to live outside of the state, used social media to attempt to organize acts of violence against politicians at least as early as fall 2019, the affidavits show. At that time, he was in contact with Kevin “KC” Massey, the leader of a notorious anti-immigrant group in Texas, who was a fugitive at the time and appears to have killed himself in December.

The affidavits, which were filed Oct. 22 and unsealed this week, also reveal that although the FBI had monitored a succession of Facebook pages Croft used to communicate with other militant extremists around the country, the bureau apparently failed to screenshot or otherwise preserve evidence from the account he used most recently before his Oct. 7 arrest.

The older accounts, however, were full of messages about violent plans. “I’m going to North Carolina on Saturday to discuss going to war against the government of North Carolina,” Croft wrote Massey in private Facebook messages in October 2019. “Please come out bro. We need you.”

Facebook, which has been broadly criticized for its inability to effectively clamp down on extremists who are using its platform to recruit and organize, shut down that account on April 30, according to the FBI document.

But Croft simply opened at least four other accounts on the platform and used them to communicate with others who shared his political views and to send messages calling for the death of a variety of political figures, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. “I’m for hanging Democrats, Republicans, and Libertarians,” he posted on June 24.

A final Facebook page, opened by Croft on Sept. 2, was shut down on Sept. 26, according to the affidavit. But unlike his previous accounts, the FBI does not appear to have taken screenshots, which in part necessitated the search warrant application.

“The public information was not memorialized formally in any way,” the document says, noting that observations about the Croft account are “based on the recollections of law enforcement officers.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter, nor did representatives for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. A press secretary for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said that "as a matter of practice, our office doesn't have comment on security issues like this one."

A federal public defender in Delaware who represented Croft after his arrest did not respond to an email. Criss Cross LLC, a Delaware trucking firm identified in the affidavit as Croft’s employer, could not be reached.

Croft, a long-haul trucker, was arrested outside of a convenience store in southern New Jersey on Oct. 7 after FBI agents followed his truck for hours. He is currently charged with kidnapping conspiracy. At the time, his truck was searched and agents seized two cellphones he had with him. In a separate search warrant application, the FBI is seeking to review material on those devices on grounds that they “will contain messages, plans, photographs, videos and other evidence of his participation in the conspiracy to kidnap Governor Whitmer.”

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Croft is currently being held in a federal detention center in Philadelphia and has not yet made an appearance in federal court in the Western District of Michigan, where he is charged.

He is one of six defendants in the federal case. Meanwhile, the Michigan attorney general has charged eight other men for aiding the kidnapping scheme, which grew out of a meeting in Dublin, Ohio, near Columbus, on June 6, attended by militants from at least four states — Croft among them.

According to a brief filed Wednesday by the Michigan attorney general’s office, the purpose of the event was to have a “meeting of the minds with what could almost resemble a continental congress” of extremists calling for the overthrow of the government by violent means if necessary.

At that meeting, Croft met Adam Fox of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and they discussed plans for political violence in Lansing, the state’s capital, as well as possibly kidnapping Whitmer and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Just over a week after the Ohio meeting, Fox spoke on the phone with members of a Michigan-based extremist group called the Wolverine Watchmen, saying he needed “200 men” to storm the capitol building while it was in session, take hostages, hold public trials, execute “tyrants,” and broadcast the entire siege on television. “It would take about one week and that no one is coming out alive,” the Michigan attorney general wrote in a separate brief.

That plan was eventually abandoned after members of the Wolverine Watchmen argued it would be too difficult to pull off since the capitol building is “a fishbowl”’ and tactically difficult to hold. Instead, Croft, Fox, and other defendants developed a plan to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation house in rural Michigan and then either kill her on the spot, set her adrift on a boat in Lake Michigan, or transport her to Wisconsin for a trial they would conduct. The goal was to execute the plan before the Nov. 3 elections.